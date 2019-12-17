d’Amat appointed hotel manager at Address Fountain Views

Philippe d’Amat has been appointed to the role of hotel manager at the newly opened Address Fountain Views in Dubai.

Bringing more than 14 years of top-level hospitality to the hotel, he has been appointed for his commitment to maintaining high quality standards throughout his career.

With a strong history in pre-openings, branding and concept development, he is seen as a perfect fit for the Emaar brand.

d’Amat started his career at the prestigious Four Seasons in Paris, before moving to London to work at both the Ritz and the Dorchester, considered two of the finest hotels in the world.

Most recently, he worked for Habtoor Hospitality, holding the role of director of operations.

In addition to his illustrious career, d’Amat holds a degree in hospitality management from the prestigious Vatel in his native France.

Address Fountain Views joined the Address Hotels + Resorts portfolio in October.

With a premium Downtown Dubai location offering spectacular views of Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Fountain, the luxury hotel is the centrepiece of a trio of towers.

Situated a 15 minute-drive from Dubai International Airport and a short walk from the Dubai Mall, the hotel’s 193 spacious and welcoming guestrooms and suites range in size from 50 to 332 square metres with city or the Dubai Fountain views, contemporary décor and hand-selected Lorenzo Villoresi Firenze amenities.

Guests can choose from six dining destinations anchored by Address Hotels + Resorts’ signature outlet, the Restaurant, which introduces diners to the concept of ‘bistronomy’, with a 24-hour celebration of Mediterranean and Arabian cuisine.

Leisure facilities feature a trio of stunning outdoor swimming pools, including a 98-metre family-friendly pool, dedicated children’s and adult-only infinity pools, and relaxing pool bar.

The ultra-modern fitness centre offers state-of-the-art Technogym equipment, a tranquil yoga studio and dynamic group classes.

A prime address for business guests with the neighbouring commercial hubs of Emaar Square, Dubai International Financial Centre and other key destinations within easy reach, Address Fountain Views is home to a collection of thoughtfully designed meeting spaces, a business lounge and private majlis.

The ballroom has capacity for 200 guests and features natural daylight, a pre-function space and an expansive terrace with Burj Khalifa views with a capacity of 150 guests.

Address Fountain Views Hotel joins the portfolio of six award-winning Address Hotels + Resorts in Dubai: Address Downtown, Address Dubai Mall, Address Boulevard, Address Dubai Marina, Palace Downtown and Address Montgomerie.

All are owned by Emaar Hospitality Group.