Hilton partners with Meraas for three Dubai properties

Hilton has unveiled plans to brand three hotels in Al Seef, Dubai, following the signing of a new partnership with Meraas.

Hampton by Hilton Dubai Al Seef, Canopy by Hilton Dubai Al Seef and Al Seef Heritage Hotel Dubai, Curio Collection by Hilton are now operational.

The international hospitality group will be operating the properties, which originally opened in 2018, in partnership with the Dubai-based holding company.

Hampton by Hilton Dubai Al Seef offers contemporary rooms, and features a restaurant with free breakfast.

The 200-room Canopy by Hilton Dubai Al Seef is located in old Dubai and is home to a Mediterranean restaurant and rooftop bar.

The property will undergo minor changes to its public space in quarter one of next year to create the signature Canopy Central lobby experience.

Al Seef Heritage Hotel Dubai, Curio Collection by Hilton will offer 190 guest rooms, with Hampton by Hilton Dubai Al Seef hosting 150 rooms, while the Canopy by Hilton Dubai Al Seef will have 200 rooms.

Commenting on the opening of these hotels, Rudi Jagersbacher, Hilton president for Middle East, Africa and Turkey, said: “We are delighted to be adding these three hotels to our portfolio here in Dubai.

“Reflecting the best of both old and new Dubai, they are perfectly suited to our brand portfolio and are great additions to our existing properties in the city.”

The addition of the hotels to the Hilton portfolio represents a milestone for the company.

Hilton hopes to operate 50 hotels in the United Arab Emirates before the end of 2024, with more than half of these in Dubai.

Mukesh Sodani, deputy chief executive of Meraas, said: “To be collaborating with three Hilton brands is a testament to the diversity of the hospitality portfolio that we have developed and delivered over the past decade in Dubai.”