Aeroflot signs codeshare deal with Brussels Airlines

Aeroflot and Brussels Airlines have signed a codeshare agreement to offer customers a bigger selection of flights and more flexibility when travelling between Brussels and Moscow.

Tickets for flights under the new agreement are on sale, and jointly operated flights begin on January 20th.

The new agreement allows travellers flying from Moscow easy connections to the entire Brussels Airlines network, while travellers from Brussels will enjoy better connections to the Russian capital and Aeroflot’s global routes.

Thanks to ‘through check-in’, passengers can check in their baggage at their departure airport and reclaim it at their final destination.

Aeroflot’s home base and major hub, Sheremetyevo International Airport, is a convenient choice for business and leisure travellers to the Russian capital, and close to Moscow city centre.

Brussels Airlines relocated its Moscow operations to Sheremetyevo in June.

Brussels Airport, in the heart of Europe, offers direct connections to major leisure and business destinations.

Convenient connections to the centre of Brussels and Belgium’s major tourist destinations make Brussels Airport a first-choice airport for corporate guests and holidaymakers.