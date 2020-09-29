AHIC 2020: Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers to debut this week

One of the most prestigious hotels in Abu Dhabi will be rebranded from October 1st following the signing of a management agreement between Hilton and sheikh Suroor Bin Mohammed Al Nahyan.

The property, formerly known as Jumeirah at Etihad Towers will be known as Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers and be the first of property from the Hilton luxury portfolio to operate in the UAE capital.

Jochem-Jan Sleiffer, Hilton president for the Middle East, Africa and Turkey, said: “Abu Dhabi is a world leading destination and remains a historic city for Hilton as a location where we began welcoming guests in the United Arab Emirates almost 50 years ago.

“We are proud to be working with sheikh Suroor Bin Mohammed Al Nahyan to bring this iconic hotel to our portfolio and look forward to providing luxury Conrad service at Etihad Towers.”

One of five towers which form the Etihad Towers complex, the hotel features unique venues for social activities, including 12 dining concepts, luxurious spa, private beach and three swimming pools, as well as outstanding conference and event facilities.

Its 576 guest rooms, suites and residences offer incredible views of the Arabian Gulf – while also providing easy access to one of the most exclusive retail collections in the world at the Avenue at Etihad Towers.

The property is recognised as offering the World’s Leading Hotel Suite by voters at the World Travel Awards.

Sheikh Suroor Bin Mohammed Al Nayhan commented: “Etihad Towers is the embodiment of modern and sophisticated luxury and I am delighted to be partnering with Hilton to open Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers.

“Abu Dhabi’s global reputation will be further enhanced with the presence of the luxury Conrad brand – a suitable addition to the world-class retail and dining options available at this landmark development.”

Conrad Hotels & Resorts combines contemporary design, sophisticated amenities, and personalised service to provide exceptional travel experiences at destinations such as New York, Dubai, London, Istanbul and Hong Kong.

Nils-Arne Schroeder, global head for Conrad Hotels & Resorts, said: “The debut of Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers in the capital of the United Arab Emirates marks a significant milestone for the brand as we grow our portfolio in iconic locations around the world to better meet the needs of discerning travellers everywhere.

“This hotel is perfectly placed to offer guests a truly inspired stay with personalised connections to the local cultural and artistic experiences for which Abu Dhabi is known, all anchored by Conrad’s signature intuitive guest service.”

More Information

Spanning five continents with nearly 40 properties, Conrad Hotels & Resorts has created a seamless connection between contemporary design, leading innovation and curated art to inspire the entrepreneurial spirit of the globally connected traveller.

Conrad is a place where guests can experience service and style on their own terms – all while connecting with local and global culture.