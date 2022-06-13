Hilton expands luxury portfolio in Japan with Conrad Hotels & Resorts in Nagoya

Hilton has announced the signing of an agreement with Mitsubishi Estate Co to open Conrad Nagoya in the summer of 2026. The hotel will be part of a multi-company* mixed-use development, located in Nagoya’s central business district of Sakae, Aichi Prefecture.

“Together with Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd., we are delighted to bring Conrad Hotels & Resorts to Nagoya, Japan’s center of manufacturing and craftsmanship, and one of Japan’s leading metropolitan areas with a population of more than 10 million,” said Clarence Tan, senior vice president, Development, Asia Pacific. “Nagoya attracts travelers from Japan and abroad and remains an important market for Hilton since the opening of the Hilton Nagoya in 1989. The signing of Conrad Nagoya marks a continued expansion of our luxury footprint in Japan’s most sought-after destinations, following the opening of ROKU KYOTO, LXR Hotels & Resorts, in Kyoto and the signings of Waldorf Astoria in Tokyo and Osaka.”

Situated alongside four main thoroughfares of the city center, Conrad Nagoya will span 13 stories of a new 41-story mixed-use building complex housing commercial facilities, a multiplex cinema, and offices in addition to the hotel. Travelers will enjoy convenient access to the Chubu Centrair International Airport, approximately 50 kilometers away, as well as key business districts with the building directly connected to Sakae Subway Station. For tourists looking to explore Nagoya at leisure, the hotel is located near attractions such as Nagoya Castle, Tokugawa Art Museum, Atsuta Shrine, Nagoya Noh Theater, Chubu Electric Power MIRAI TOWER, and Osu shopping district.

“We are pleased to have Hilton, a world-renowned global hospitality company, join us in this mixed-used development project to open a luxury Conrad Hotels & Resorts property,” said Takashi Kobari, executive officer and general manager, Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. “We are confident that the opening of Nagoya’s first international luxury hotel will contribute to the further revitalization of the Sakae area and, by extension, the international competitiveness of the city of Nagoya as it prepares to open the new maglev line. We will make every effort to promote this project so that Conrad Nagoya will be a space where all visitors can enjoy an incredible experience.”

Conrad Nagoya will feature a total of 170 guest rooms, four restaurants including an all-day dining restaurant and rooftop bar, a gym, spa, and indoor pool. An executive lounge, meeting rooms, and a 180-person capacity ballroom will appeal to the needs of banquets and business meetings, all while delivering Conrad’s signature intuitive service. With inspiration drawn from the rich cultural heritage of the region, the hotel’s bold, locally inspired design will incorporate the art and exquisite craftsmanship that Aichi Prefecture is renowned for – enabling guests to fully immerse themselves in the destination.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Each Conrad property is known for the discreet yet sophisticated luxury it brings to its destination. Once open, Conrad Nagoya will – without a doubt – be an outstanding addition to our luxury portfolio as it joins other award-winning Conrad Hotels & Resorts spanning five continents,” said Nils-Arne Schroeder, vice president, Luxury, Asia Pacific, Hilton. “We are confident that Conrad Nagoya will be perfectly positioned to offer guests inspiring travel experiences with personalized connections to the local culture for which Nagoya is known – supported by the contemporary design and the brand’s signature purposeful, passionate service which speaks to the hearts and minds of the modern traveler.”