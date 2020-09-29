AHIC 2020: Worsley welcomes delegates to new digital event

Jonathan Worsley, chairman of Bench Events, has welcomed guests from around the world to the revamped AHIC on the Road, a new digital showcase being broadcast from Dubai.

While sections of the event will see delegates meet for face-to-face meetings at a number of properties across the emirate, the majority of the programme will be distributed to viewers across the internet.

The brand-new format takes place over three days, until October 1st.

Worsley said: “We were not sure we could get here, but oh my goodness we have!

“Everything we knew as normal has changed; deafening silence across the globe has made it clear that this is a crisis we must face together.

“The hospitality industry is searching for answers and it has become more pressing than ever to come together, to connect, share insights, be inspired, restart and move forward.

“My team at Bench started from scratch to reimagine what it would look like to bring the industry together in a safe and meaningful manner – and we are happy to bring you AHIC on the Road as we transform tomorrow together.”

Each day, the show is hosted in a new location with select live audiences, and will be streamed onto a virtual platform purposed for both onsite and virtual attendees.

Worsley said: “As we set out to reimagine AHIC, we were determined to create a new format which connected the three pillars of the successful AHIC experience model - content, networking and experiences.

“With Dubai opening its doors to tourists in July, it was an opportunity to innovate once again, and build a format bringing together the AHIC community both physically and virtually; which is AHIC on the Road.

“We hope you enjoy the show.”

Find out more about AHIC on the Road on the official website, or follow all of the Breaking Travel News coverage of the show here.