Conrad Nashville ushers in a new era of luxury to music city

Hilton announces the opening of the highly anticipated Conrad Nashville, marking the Conrad Hotels & Resorts’ brand debut in Music City on June 29. Located in the heart of Midtown, just steps from Music Row, the incredible 234-key hotel includes 24 elegant suites, five wellness rooms, an expansive fitness center, three curated dining experiences conceptualized by Blau & Associates, a chic poolside retreat and 17,000 square feet of stylish meeting and event space, creating a haven for well-traveled guests seeking world-class accommodations and access to Nashville’s top destination attractions.

“With an emphasis on bold design and intuitive service, Conrad Nashville gracefully blends urban sophistication with refined elegance to create a luxury retreat within the bustle of the city,” says Martin Wormull, general manager of Conrad Nashville. “We are thrilled for our guests to discover this unparalleled hospitality experience”

Capturing the spirit of Music City through design, culinary and artistic offerings, Conrad Nashville anchors the destination’s newest mixed-use development, Broadwest.

Matthew Schuyler, chief brand officer, Hilton, said, “The opening of Conrad Nashville marks the third Conrad property to open so far in 2022, and the second in North America, following the acclaimed Conrad Tulum. The premier location allows travelers access to all the city has to offer, while the design and amenities offer a chance to connect with the hotel. Nashville’s hospitality market is growing exponentially, and Conrad Nashville jumpstarts Hilton’s energized commitment to the destination, with multiple properties and brands in the portfolio opening through 2024.”

Conrad Nashville: A Sight to See

Interior design by award-winning firm Champalimaud Design fuses Tennessee inspirations with modern touches to set the stage at Conrad Nashville. The bold and contemporary design references the scale and flow of classical architecture while exploring the theme of music made visible through rhythm, variation and materiality. Upon arrival, guests are greeted by a double-height lobby anchored by a jaw-dropping spiral staircase complete with a satin-finished brass balustrade inspired by musical instruments, inviting the ultimate “see-and-be-seen” moment for those descending from Conrad Nashville’s second floor meetings and celebration spaces.

Throughout the hotel, local artwork is prominent and harmonizes with a rich palette of dark woods, brass, bronze and neutral tones to capture the essence of Nashville’s warm and contemporary spirit.

Stylish Rooms

The spacious guest rooms and suites offer unrivaled square footage in Nashville, averaging 450 square feet up to the Grand Suite at 3,000 square feet, which includes three bedrooms, a generous lounge, a freestanding soaking tub, a dining table for 10, a movie room and butler’s pantry. Each of Conrad Nashville’s sophisticated accommodations feature sweeping headboards, bespoke wall sconces and expansive wardrobes. Guests can unwind in luxury with soft Italian linens by Frette, marble bathrooms with double vanities, private water closets, rain showers and incredible amenities by Swedish brand Byredo, and a minimum 55” HDTV with state-of-the-art in-room controls. All suites at Conrad Nashville offer balconies, full size dressing rooms and sumptuous soaking tubs, delivering the ultimate urban escape.

The Wellness Rooms, a standout feature of the property, are designed for the fitness-conscious traveler. Each room includes a Peloton bike, Echelon Reflect Fitness Mirror, a variety of free weights, yoga mat, and a minibar offering healthy alternatives. The rooms also provide an AtmosAir purification environment and an elevated aromatherapy bathroom experience by ZENTS.

World-class Dining at Conrad Nashville

Cuisine at Conrad Nashville is helmed by Executive Chef Dwayne Edwards, with the hotel’s main restaurant, Blue Aster, named for the Tennessee wildflower, offering an innovative twist on modern Southern cuisine. Seasonal menus at Blue Aster focus heavily on a farm-to-table approach, sourcing ingredients from local and regional purveyors and farms, along with a selection of fresh seafood and a variety of local ranch steaks. With an elegant dining room and sidewalk-level terrace, Blue Aster serves breakfast, lunch, dinner and a signature weekend brunch, with highlights such as Hot Stone Ahi Tuna, King Crab Chitarra Pasta and Mac & Cheese Waffles. The Lounge at Blue Aster provides a polished, contemporary space to enjoy fine Champagnes, iconic Southern cocktails and exceptional wines from its 2,500-bottle curated wine room, making it the perfect day-to-night destination. The Lounge also features an afternoon tea service with international teas, quintessential tea sandwiches, scones and delicate pastries.

On the third floor at Thistle & Rye, guests can enjoy live music, an indoor-outdoor bar, a large patio and windows overlooking bustling downtown Nashville. The menu at this beverage-centric concept also features globally inspired small plates, like Sugar Cane Shrimp Skewers, Pork Belly Bao Buns and Pomegranate Glazed Lamb Kofta, as well as approachable classics including Nashville’s Famous Hot Chicken Sliders and Fresh Lobster Rolls. Exclusive to hotel guests, the Pool Deck at Conrad Nashville draws from the menu at Thistle & Rye, alongside house-made gelato and gourmet ice pops.

Inspired Gatherings

A lively location for weddings, meetings and events, Conrad Nashville combines elevated aesthetics with dedication to detail to make every occasion special. The hotel’s 17,000 square feet of meetings and event space is designed with the guest in mind, offering a refined backdrop of floor-to-ceiling windows and a light, contemporary palette.

Conrad Hotels & Resorts was recognised as World’s Leading Luxury Hotel Brand 2021 and Asia’s Leading Luxury Business Hotel Brand 2021 at World Travel Awards