Conrad Hotels & Resorts Debuts on the Sardinian Coast

Hilton today celebrates the opening of the highly-anticipated Conrad Chia Laguna Sardinia, marking the luxury brand’s debut in Italy. A prime location on Sardinia’s pristine coastline, the hotel overlooks Chia Bay and is nestled between the golden sands of both Monte Cogoni Beach and Dune di Campana Beach. The 107-room resort offers a secluded retreat for travelers seeking total ease and relaxation along with exclusive guest amenities and privileged access to all that the larger Chia Laguna Resort has to offer. Conrad Chia Laguna Sardinia not only marks the brand’s inaugural opening in Italy but also represents Conrad’s expanding global portfolio of distinctive hotels and resorts.

Simon Vincent, executive vice president and president, EMEA, Hilton, said, “Conrad Chia Laguna Sardinia is a stunning addition to our luxury portfolio in Europe – and Hilton’s third hotel on the island. Sardinia’s natural beauty makes it a desirable destination for discerning luxury travellers, and we’re thrilled to partner with Italian Hospitality Collection once again to introduce the hotel to Hilton’s guests from around the world. With more than 10 new hotels poised to join our Italian portfolio this year in locations including Rome, Padua and Venice, we continue to see considerable growth momentum in Italy, demonstrating the strength and resilience of Hilton’s brands in a dynamic market.”

Immersed in Nature

Perched on the southern-most tip of the Mediterranean island, the resort is surrounded by awe-inspiring natural beauty. Sand dunes, coastal flora and fauna and pink flamingos give way to both Monte Cogoni and Dune di Campana, renowned as Italy’s most beautiful beaches and found on either side of the resort. These spectacular vistas decorated with hues of natural green and blue are visible from every corner of the property – with rooms, suites, restaurants and pools boasting panoramic views across the iconic bay and lagoon. Chia is a protected habitat to wildlife and is home to countless species as well as wild herbs such as mint, rosemary and thyme which often fill the coastal air with their favourable scent.

Bringing the Outside In

The surrounding natural beauty is reflected in the property’s interior thanks to a unique design concept by Studio Marco Piva – Milanese masters of hospitality design. Inspiration comes from the hotel’s elevated coastal location above the bay with natural materials and neutral tones featured throughout resulting in a harmonious blend of elegance and Mediterranean simplicity. The approach combines contemporary design with local materials such as Sardinian “Biancone di Orosei” marble, a calcareous rock derived from ancient coral and fossils that has a subtle sandy hue. These locally sourced rocks were used to create terraces, seamlessly blending the resort into its surroundings. The hotel lobby features elements of the Sardinian culture, inviting guests to fully experience the location’s cultural background with details such as wall coverings of traditional Sardinian fabrics and furniture decorated with ropes, representing the destination’s nautical roots.

Authentic Flavours to Suit All Tastes

Conrad Chia Laguna Sardinia offers something for families and couples alike, with the guest rooms divided into two areas dedicated to each type of guest, featuring dedicated swimming pools, private gardens and pathways alongside two restaurants to suit every palette. La Terrazza serves a menu of Mediterranean and international cuisine in an interactive setting where guests can observe the cooking process alongside panoramic views from the al fresco terrace. Sa Mesa – set in an olive grove – features local specialities with a contemporary twist, offering foodies an authentic experience under the twinkling Mediterranean night sky.

Wellness Sanctuary on the Mediterranean

The on-site Conrad Spa serves as calm haven with an extensive treatment menu and rooftop solarium – where breath-taking views overlooking the entire resort and surrounding landscapes can be enjoyed from a series of pools.

Dino Michael, senior vice president and global category head, Hilton luxury brands said, “We’re thrilled to introduce Conrad Hotels & Resorts in Italy as the latest marquee opening for the brand following notable openings in Shanghai and Tulum early this year. Located in a destination famous for its turquoise coastline and picturesque mountainous views, Conrad Chia Laguna Sardinia will provide our highly discerning guests with authentic, impactful experiences through Conrad’s renowned purposeful and passionate service.”

Marcello Cicalò, group director of operations, Italian Hospitality Collection, said, “We are proud to be taking our partnership with Hilton to the next level, having begun last year with the launch of Baia di Chia Resort Sardinia, Curio Collection by Hilton. Conrad Chia Laguna Sardinia will offer exclusive, superlative experiences in a unique location brimming with history and culture, set in the magnificent natural surroundings of southern Sardinia. Our partnership with Hilton is a real boost, increasing the international profile of our resort and Sardinia as a travel destination, and providing a real opportunity to relaunch tourism on the entire island.”

Conrad Chia Laguna Sardinia is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton’s 18 distinct hotel brands. Members who book directly have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi and the Hilton Honors mobile app.

Nightly room rates start from €279 or Hilton Honors members can redeem Points using the Points Explorer tool. All hotels offer fully flexible booking options with free changes and cancellations, with many rates giving guests flexibility to change or cancel up to 24 hours before their arrival day*.

Conrad Chia Laguna Sardinia is located at Via dei Fenicotteri, 52, Località Chia, 09010 Domus de Maria, Cagliari, Italy. For more information or to make a reservation, please visit www.hilton.com/en/hotels/olbclci-conrad-chia-laguna-sardinia/.