Clymb Abu Dhabi to open later this month

Clymb Abu Dhabi is set to open its doors as an ultimate indoor adventure venue on November 29th on Yas Island.

A fully indoor facility, its geometrically-designed building houses the world’s biggest Indoor Skydiving flight chamber and world’s tallest Indoor climbing wall under one roof.

Clymb will be the latest world-class attraction at Yas Island, joining the likes of Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi and many more.

When it opens, Clymb Abu Dhabi will be home to the world’s biggest flight chamber, ten meters wide and 25 meters high.

Whether a first-time flyer – as young as three years of age – or an expert skydiver, Clymb Abu Dhabi’s flight instructors will ensure a fun and safe experience, suitable for all.

Clymb Abu Dhabi will also offer unique climbing experiences to its guests of all competency levels.

Beginners can enjoy various wall options to suit their preference and climbing level, while more advanced climbers can push their limits at ‘the Summyt’, the world’s tallest Indoor climbing wall, towering 43 meters high.

Gearing up for its inauguration, John Rogers, general manager of Clymb Abu Dhabi, said: “We can’t wait to reveal this exciting project.

“Clymb Abu Dhabi offers an unforgettable adventurous experience for residents as well as visitors to the capital from all over the world.

“It is a great place for children and adults alike, from beginners to professionals, to challenge themselves in a fun and safe environment with the option to take flight in the world’s widest indoor flight chamber or scale the world’s highest wall.”