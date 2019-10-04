Wizz Air signs car rental partnership with Sixt

Sixt has signed a comprehensive partnership agreement with Wizz Air to act as the airline’s preferred partner.

When making a flight reservation via the Wizz Air website or in the mobile app, customers can now directly book the appropriate rental vehicle and access the entire Sixt fleet at their destination.

Sixt will offer passengers individual offers in every price category – from the compact city car for the spontaneous city trip to the sporty convertible to drive in the sun to the spacious family van.

The partnership between Sixt and Wizz Air applies worldwide at almost all of the airline’s destinations in 44 countries.

József Váradi, chief executive of Wizz Air, said: “Wizz Air is dedicated to offering a superior value proposition based on high quality mobility services at great prices to all of its passengers from the moment of booking until the end of their trip.

“This unique partnership with Sixt will enable our customers to easily rent high quality vehicles across Wizz Air’s extensive network.”

In addition, Sixt will also become a partner in Wizz Air’s Flight Credit programme.

Regine Sixt, senior executive vice president of international marketing: “I am delighted to be working with Wizz Air.

“Our companies are two highly successful and popular international mobility brands that offer attractive travel benefits to their customers.

“Wizz Air’s customer can now enjoy the benefits of Sixt’s consistent client focus, innovative services and, last but not least, its dream cars.

“We are convinced that we will be contributing to a very special travel experience.”