World Travel Awards headed to Oman for Grand Final Gala Ceremony

World Travel Awards has partnered with Oman Airports to host its highly-anticipated Grand Final Gala Ceremony 2019.

The event will take place on November 28th at the Royal Opera House Muscat.

Leading figureheads and decision-makers of the global travel industry will attend the red-carpet gala reception in the beautiful Sultanate of Oman.

Dramatically wedged between soaring mountains and the Arabian Sea, the ancient city of Muscat is home to old forts, flower-filled parks and rich traditions.

Oman Airports, a government entity established as one of the key pillars in Oman’s tourism sector, will proudly host the prestigious ceremony at one of the country’s landmarks, the Royal Opera House Muscat.

As an important arm of the Oman Aviation Group Companies, hosting the anticipated World Travel Awards event will further strengthen the tourism and transport sectors in the Sultanate.

Graham Cooke, founder, World Travel Awards, said: “We are honoured to host our Grand Final Gala Ceremony 2019 in the Sultanate of Oman.

“From magnificent mountains and paradise beaches to beautiful deserts, Oman offers a wealth of incredible landscapes and travel experiences.

“I look forward to welcoming the world’s most senior decision-makers for our first ceremony in this incredible country.”

He added: “WTA has maintained its position as the industry leader for the past 26 years, consistently proving its value as the global benchmark for recognising excellence in travel and tourism.

“I greatly look forward to welcoming the world’s most senior travel industry figures to this incredible country for the culmination of our year-long search to find the world’s finest travel brands.”

Joining forces with renowned international bodies such as the WTA will further enhance the sultanate’s position as a key regional player in the travel and tourism industry for both the business and leisure segments.

Sheikh Aimen bin Ahmed Al Hosni, chief executive, Oman Airports, said: “Hosting the World Travel Awards Grand Final Gala Ceremony also enables us to bolster our support for the Oman Aviation Group to strengthen the tourism and transport sectors and achieve the strategic goals of Oman 2040.

“Having approached international markets and strengthened our relationships with key players in the travel and tourism sectors over the years, we felt it our responsibility to support and host international events of such magnitude here in Muscat.

“Our sponsorship of this grand event will further enable us to attract global travel and tourism brands to visit Oman and see first-hand its true beauty and potential.”

