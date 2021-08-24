Civil Aviation Authority urges travellers to check for ATOL protection

The UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) is warning travellers not to leave themselves unprotected when booking last minute deals to holiday destinations.

With many popular destinations now open for visitors, lots of travellers are expected to be searching for bargain trips abroad.

However, it is more important than ever to check that a trip is financially protected, the CAA said.

If you are booking a package holiday, make sure that it is financially protected by the ATOL scheme.

ATOL protection means that if the travel company you booked with ceases trading, you will either get your money back, or, if you have already begun your holiday, be able to complete your trip at no extra cost.

It is important to look beyond the price of some offers and make sure there is ATOL holiday financial protection in place for your trip.

Not all websites ending in .co.uk will be companies based in the UK too, which means they may not offer financial protection.

There are a few ways to check if your travel company is covered before you book:

If the ATOL logo is on their shop window, website or brochure

If they have a unique four or five-digit ATOL number

If they are listed on our ‘Check an ATOL’ page on our website

Andy Cohen, head of ATOL at the UK Civil Aviation Authority, said: “With travellers eager to get away, we urge consumers to do their research and look beyond the price when booking last minute getaways to hotspot destinations.

“It is more important now than ever that travellers make sure they are financially protected when travelling.”