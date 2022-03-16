CAA urges passengers to check ATOL cover as recovery continues

With Spain and France topping the most-searched travel destinations since the announcement that UK travel restrictions will be scrapped, the UK Civil Aviation Authority is reminding holidaymakers to financially protect their trips.

The government has announced that from 04.00 on Friday, all remaining Covid-19 international travel restrictions are to be lifted.

Passengers who are not fully vaccinated will no longer have to take Covid-19 tests before and after travelling to the UK, nor will it be necessary to complete a passenger locator form.

ATOL protection, built into the cost of air package holidays, provides financial protection in the unlikely event that your travel company stops trading.

If a travel company with an ATOL ceases trading, the scheme protects customers who have booked package holidays with them, making sure they do not get stuck abroad or lose money.

People planning an overseas trip will still need to be aware of other countries’ entry rules, and travellers should continue to check travel advice to keep up to date with other countries’ entry requirements.

Michael Budge, head of ATOL at the UK Civil Aviation Authority, said: “While many of us will be excited to book holidays again, it is vital to make sure that all aspects of your holiday are financially protected.

“Booking an ATOL protected holiday, paying by credit card and taking out travel insurance provides extra certainty that holidaymakers can book with confidence and get back to travelling again.”