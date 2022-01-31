Civil Aviation Authority welcomes UK air space changes

The UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has accepted the latest iteration of the airspace change masterplan, developed by the Airspace Change Organising Group (ACOG), into its Airspace Modernisation Strategy (AMS).

This is a significant milestone towards modernising the airspace in the UK to deliver quicker, quieter and cleaner journeys.

The purpose of the airspace change masterplan is to identify which UK airspace design changes need to be developed to achieve the benefits of airspace modernisation and then set out a single coordinated implementation plan to deliver those benefits.

ACOG is taking an iterative approach to developing the masterplan and will be undertaking public engagement exercises this year.

This iteration of the masterplan identifies which airspace change proposals (ACPs) that are part of the masterplan will need to move forward together in a co-ordinated manner.

It also describes the nature of potential interactions between those different ACPs.

The masterplan does not contain the details of specific proposals or proposed flightpaths.

The airspace changes identified within the masterplan will have to be considered through the CAA’s separate evidence based and engagement led airspace change process, known as CAP 1616.

The acceptance of the second iteration means that relevant airspace change sponsors can now progress towards a CAP1616 Stage 2 gateway assessment, where the CAA must be satisfied that sponsors have followed the process correctly before they can move to the next stage in the process.

Stuart Lindsey, head of airspace modernisation at the CAA said: “This is the first time we have accepted an iteration of the airspace change masterplan in to the AMS and this is a big step forward.

“This will help facilitate the development of the airspace changes in a co-ordinated manner, which is crucial to the success of airspace modernisation. Reaching this point has been a significant achievement.

“The CAA would like to thank ACOG and the airspace change sponsors who contributed to the work that has gone into the development of this iteration of the masterplan.

“We look forward to continuing to develop the airspace change masterplan and delivering on the benefits of airspace modernisation.“

