Choice Hotels Expands Extended Stay Portfolio

Choice Hotels International, Inc. continues its growth in the popular extended stay segment with the groundbreaking of Everhome Suites Fayetteville – Fort Liberty, slated to open Summer 2024.

The four-story, 114-room property is being developed in collaboration with HighSide Companies, architect BRR Architecture, and general contractor Path Construction Northeast. Launched in 2020 as the industry’s first new-construction midscale extended stay offering in nearly a decade, Everhome Suites is designed to empower guests to adapt their environment to the way they live and work during longer-term stays.

Conveniently situated at 1720 Convoy Lane, Fayetteville, NC 28303, the Everhome Suites Fayetteville – Fort Liberty will feature spacious apartment-style rooms with well-defined areas that separate working from relaxing, as well as innovative, built-in ways for guests to customize the space.

The hotel will offer the comforts of home plus a pool and many other convenient amenities, including:

Fully equipped kitchens with full-sized refrigerators, dishwashers, stovetops, microwaves, flatware, cookware, and plenty of counter space

Spa-style bathrooms with high-quality fixtures

Large closets and additional open and closed storage

Free Wi-Fi

Pet-friendly options

Weekly housekeeping

Select number of premium one-bedroom suites that feature in-room washer and dryer

Contemporary multipurpose lobby areas

24/7 self-serve, tech-enabled Homebase Market with food, beverages, and groceries

24/7 fitness center with state-of-the-art cardio and strength-training equipment

24/7 guest laundry facilities

Everhome Suites opened its first location in 2022 and currently has over 70 properties in the pipeline. With a well-segmented brand portfolio that includes new construction and conversion opportunities in economy and midscale extended stay, the success of Choice Hotels’ extended stay brands is fueled by a dedicated team of extended stay experts, proven track record in the segment and expansive growth potential.

ADVERTISEMENT

Everhome Suites participates in Choice Privileges, the award-winning loyalty program where members earn points on eligible charges during their stay, which can be redeemed for reward nights at more than 7,400 hotels across 22 brands located in 45 countries and territories worldwide. With the Choice Privileges Mastercard, members can earn more points faster, including on everyday purchases.

Choice Hotels, with a franchise-first focus and an industry-leading retention rate, has been committed to providing its hotel owners with the support they need to succeed since it launched the country’s first hotel chain in 1941. Today, Choice offers franchisees a suite of cutting-edge cloud-based solutions, including the choiceEDGE guest reservation platform and the choiceADVANTAGE property management system to help franchisees effectively manage room rates, distribution channels, and inventory. Additionally, Choice University, the most widely awarded learning program in the hospitality industry, delivers customized and always evolving learning and development resources. From pre-opening to grand opening and every day forward, Choice provides hotel owners with best-in-class resources to help them maximize the return on their investment.

For more information on Everhome Suites development opportunities, visit choicehotelsdevelopment.com/everhome-suites.

Everhome Suites®: Closer to Home

The Everhome Suites brand provides a Closer to Home™ experience that enables guests to live life on their terms during longer-term stays. The newly constructed midscale hotels are designed to help extended stay guests maintain routine on the road with apartment-style suites featuring fully equipped kitchens, spa-like bathrooms and customizable “me” spaces, including movable workstations, full-size closets and additional storage. Everhome Suites properties have modern and sophisticated public spaces, 24/7 fitness centers with Peloton bikes, guest laundry facilities, free Wi-Fi and self-service marketplaces with a variety of fresh and frozen meal and grocery options. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com/everhome-suites.