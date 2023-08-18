Southwest Airlines Expands Fare Benefits for Enhanced Customer Experience

Last year, Southwest Airlines added Wanna Get Away Plus and Transferable Flight Credit™ to our fare lineup as new benefits for Customers.

Now, we’re introducing more fare enhancements as part of our ongoing commitment to provide Customers with more choices, more flexibility, and more value when they fly Southwest.

What’s Changing

Today, Southwest adds two new benefits to our fares, including making same-day standby a benefit for Customers traveling on Wanna Get Away fares and introducing a capability for Customers to list for standby online or the Southwest app.

Previously, Rapid Rewards Tier Members and Customers traveling on Business Select, Anytime, and Wanna Get Away Plus fares have flexibility to list on a different flight free of charge on their day of travel. This new offering expands the benefit to all Southwest Customers.

We’re also offering free Inflight Internet for Customers who purchase a Business Select fare.

A-List Preferred Customers already receive free Inflight Internet, and Customers who purchase Business Select fares now have the ability to connect up to three devices per leg for free with this offering.

We are continuing to enhance our self-service offerings with these changes to create more space for Southwest’s Legendary Hospitality. This aligns with and adds to our signature, flexible, and transparent approach to travel, which includes two free checked bags, no change fees, and flight credits that don’t expire.

Visit Southwest.com for more on our fares.