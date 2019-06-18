Cendyn completes Rainmaker Group acquisition

Cendyn has announced the acquisition of the Rainmaker Group, a leading revenue and profit optimisation platform for hotels, resorts and casinos.

The acquisition of group’s integrated solutions will enable Cendyn to drive performance across all aspects of the hotel business.

Aligning operations, marketing, sales, and now, revenue will provide hoteliers with the means to optimize their strategies and drive performance and loyalty across their businesses.

As part of the acquisition, Tammy Farley, co-founder of Rainmaker, will move to the role of board member.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Rainmaker Group to the Cendyn family.

“With deep experience in hospitality and a long track record of driving performance for their customers, we see a great alignment of our two companies and opportunity for continued innovation in the space,” said Tim Sullivan, president of Cendyn.

“This acquisition will ultimately enable teams to work more closely together, providing alignment across sales, marketing, and revenue management.

“With our combined data-driven approach to pricing and marketing automation, we will drive higher returns for our customers.”

Rainmaker has provided intelligent profit platforms to hotels across the globe for over 20 years.

This heritage and insight into the industry have enabled the team to deliver expertise, exceptional service and results to its clients in the hospitality and gaming industries.

“Like Rainmaker, Cendyn has a been a global leader in the hospitality industry for many years,” said Tammy Farley, Co-founder of the Rainmaker Group.

“Our vision to deliver superior and demonstrable value to our customers is reflected in this exciting acquisition as we can now take our innovative revenue platforms to the next level with Cendyn.”

Cendyn is a cloud-based software and services provider that develops integrated technology platforms for driving sales and marketing performance in the travel and hospitality industry.

The company is considered the World’s Leading Hotel CRM Technology Provider by voters at the World Travel Awards.