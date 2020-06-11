Sullivan appointed chief executive with Cendyn

Cendyn has appointed Tim Sullivan to the role of chief executive with the company.

“In his first year as president, Tim guided Cendyn into an exciting new era of unparalleled innovation, accountability and transformation,” said David Cusimano, principal at Accel-KKR and Cendyn board member.

“He is a resilient, trustworthy and passionate leader, with a deep history at Cendyn.

“The board and I are confident he will continue Cendyn’s legacy, making it a stronger, values-oriented company putting guests at the heart of hospitality.”

A creative and visionary leader with a 25-year career (including ten years at Cendyn), Sullivan played an integral role in transforming Cendyn into a software as service business.

“It’s a tremendous honour to be named chief executive and I’m incredibly proud of everything our team has accomplished,” said Sullivan.

“We’ve made meaningful progress toward our company priorities over the past year and I’m excited to continue leading that momentum.”

Cendyn also recently hired two new staff on the senior leadership team.

Brad Noe will take over a chief technology officer, while Dave Morgan has been appointed chief financial officer.

Noe, a technology expert with over 30 years of experience, has a strong track record of planning, directing, and delivering technology systems, products, and solutions across the public sector and start-up space.

Morgan is an experienced chief financial officer with a demonstrated history of successfully overseeing finance in the technology space.

The past 12 months have been a period of rapid growth at Cendyn, with a strategic follow on investment from Accel-KKR, acquisition of the Rainmaker Group, and appointment of a new senior leadership team led by Sullivan.

Cendyn was also recently named World’s Leading Hotel CRM Technology Provider, Hotel Sales Proposal Platform and Data-Driven Marketing Agency by the World Travel Awards for the second year in a row.