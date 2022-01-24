Cendyn completes Pegasus takeover

Cendyn and Pegasus have closed a previously announced merger agreement, bringing the two companies together as one.

This merger is designed to provide hoteliers with a transformative platform to maximise the direct-booking channel, enhancing the guest experience end-to-end.

The two companies merged under the Cendyn brand, with Tim Sullivan continuing to lead Cendyn as chief executive of the newly combined company.

In addition, Cendyn has appointed Gautam Lulla as chief innovation officer and Joanna Genser as chief enterprise officer.

At the heart of the merger lies the Customer Data Platform from Cendyn and Starling, the Pegasus CRS, which together provide hoteliers with access to a system of guest profiles and rates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leveraging the alignment of these key data points enables hoteliers to personalize and optimise the guest experience, drive direct bookings, enhance brand loyalty and boost profitability.

Sullivan said: “The completion of this merger is an exciting moment for Cendyn, and we believe, for the industry.

“As the hospitality industry recovers from the effects of the pandemic, the combination of Cendyn and Pegasus will help hoteliers achieve their critical digital transformation and automation objectives to keep up with ever-evolving consumer expectations and contain costs.”