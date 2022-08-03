Cendyn acquires digitalhotelier

Cendyn, a catalyst for digital transformation in the hospitality industry, has acquired digitalhotelier, a leading provider of integrated distribution, demand generation, design, development, and data intelligence solutions for hotels.

The acquisition of digitalhotelier further cements Cendyn’s commitment to driving digital transformation in the hospitality industry. With a focus on maximizing direct bookings and enhancing the guest experience across every touchpoint via an integrated solution, the further expansion of Cendyn’s distribution and eCommerce capabilities across the globe offers hoteliers the technology platform they need to meet the new expectations of guests as global travel rebounds.

Both organizations share a vision for delivering a data-driven approach to demand generation and offer sophisticated technology-enabled solutions uniquely built for the hospitality industry.

“Our mission at Cendyn is to provide hoteliers around the globe with innovative technology solutions that enable deeper, more profitable guest relationships by empowering hotel staff with the data they need at every touchpoint in the guest journey. This acquisition enables us to double-down on that mission at a time when hoteliers are being forced to do more with less,” said Tim Sullivan, CEO & President at Cendyn. “We are excited to be working with the entire talented digitalhotelier team to rapidly integrate the companies and technology, so we can continue to grow the combined business together.”

Cendyn was voted World’s Leading Data Driven Marketing Agency by World Travel Awards.