Cybul takes up human resources leadership role with Cendyn

Cendyn has announced the appointment of Jenny Cybul as chief human resources officer with the company.

Cybul is a results-driven, strategic leader who has proven success building and nurturing relationships at all organisational levels.

She joins Cendyn with demonstrated expertise in benefits strategy, payroll leadership, international human resources and collaborative problem solving to achieve company-wide goals.

“We are incredibly excited to have Jenny join our team. Her wealth of experience and track record with people management will be an incredible asset to our organisation as we continue to grow and nurture the already incredible team we have,” said Tim Sullivan, chief executive at Cendyn.

Cybul joins Cendyn from Bennett Thrasher, where she was the chief human resources officer.

Focusing on employee development, she led the human resources function and programs to ensure Bennett Thrasher recruited, retained and developed their talented associates.

“I am extremely excited to join the Cendyn team and build on the people practices that are already in place,” said Cybul.

“As we continue to grow and expand geographically, having a comprehensive HR strategy focused on recruitment, recognition, and development of our employees is essential.

“I am thrilled to be part of Cendyn’s future and know we will continue to achieve great success and provide excellent service to our associates and clients.”

