Accor welcomes reopening of Raffles Singapore

Raffles Singapore has official reopened.

A flagship property within Accor, the hotel is now welcoming guests and visitors, following a careful three-phased restoration, which began in February 2017.

“There are few hotels in the world whose names have become virtually synonymous with the cities in which they are located - and none more so than the Raffles Hotel in Singapore.

“The newly restored Raffles will provide an experience like no other,” said Christian Westbeld, general manager, Raffles Singapore.

“It is our wish and desire that our guests will continue to create treasured memories at the hotel, while rediscovering what makes it so special – the distinctive architecture, heritage and legendary service.”

The meticulous restoration led by acclaimed interior designer Alexandra Champalimaud was also supported by Aedas, a leading global architecture and design firm.

Together, the designers created a refreshed social haven that delivers a compelling mix of culture, beauty and gentility.

Exquisite new suite categories, vibrant lifestyle experiences and exclusive dining concepts are designed for international visitors and Singaporeans to meet, stay, shop, dine and celebrate.

Discerning travellers can expect new levels of unrivalled comfort and inimitable service with enhanced suite experience, brought to life by the fabled Raffles Butlers, while enjoying the new and reimagined spaces at Raffles Singapore.

The revitalised Raffles Singapore offers luxurious all-suite accommodations, across nine distinct suite categories: state room suites, courtyard suites, palm court suites, personality suites, residence suites, promenade suites, grand hotel suites and presidential suites.

Residence, Promenade and Studio suites, are the three latest additions to the hotel’s existing line-up.

The total suite count increases from 103 suites to 115 suites.

The Raffles Arcade has been newly outfitted with a charming Raffles Boutique and various bespoke retail brands.

Westbeld added: “Raffles Singapore is one of the few remaining great 19th century hotels in the world and its restoration has been carefully designed to preserve its unique historic charm, while creating extraordinary experiences for our esteemed guests – a dedicated commitment from all of us at Raffles Singapore and also from our owner, Katara Hospitality.”

First opened in 1887, and declared a National Monument a century later by the Singapore government in 1987, Raffles Singapore has through the years, gained both local and international recognition as an oasis for the well-travelled.

It is a national treasure among Singaporeans who deeply value its historical significance and unique heritage.

The last restoration was conducted from 1989 to 1991 where the hotel closed for two and a half years.