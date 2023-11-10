Celebrate Christmas in Style with Universal Resorts Maldives

Experience the Magic of Christmas at Dhigali, Kuramathi or Velassaru Resorts; embrace the joy of the festive season like never before as Universal Resorts Maldives invites you to experience an enchanting Christmas and New Year’s celebration at one of their stunning resorts.

With a backdrop of pristine white sands, crystal-clear waters, and luxurious settings, the Maldives becomes the ultimate destination for an unforgettable holiday experience.

Christmas Bliss at Velassaru

At Velassaru, celebrate Christmas in style amidst pristine beaches and azure waters. The festive season brings a delightful array of activities and events, including:

Christmas Eve Gala Dinner: Experience a sumptuous culinary journey under the stars with live music

Complimentary activities for all from the 20th December onwards include Sunset Yoga classes, make your own massage oil at the spa, morning cruise, Cinema Under The Stars, Marine Biology presentation, kids beach yoga, chocolate making class and much more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kids can enjoy an array of complimentary activities throughout the festive period including nail painting, Tennis camp, kids Sushi masterclass and more.

On Christmas Day families will witness Santa’s arrival by speedboat, a unique Maldivian twist to the traditional sleigh ride, before indulging in a Christmas Feast with all the trimmings.

New Year’s Eve Dinner and Celebration; experience a special feast featuring interactive food stations including raw bar and chocolate haven, the count down the hours to the New Year and welcome 2024 on the beach with live entertainment.

Enjoy a day of sun, sea, sand, chillout music, BBQ lunch buffet, refreshing cocktails and chill-out music at Fen Garden with Velassaru’s Vibes of Summer on the first day of 2024!

A Tropical Christmas at Dhigali

Dhigali, nestled in the heart of the Maldives, invites guests to celebrate Christmas with warmth and joy. The holiday season at Dhigali offers an array of festive delights, including:

Christmas Tree Decorating with festive treats, refreshments, cocktails, mesmerizing sunset views and Christmas carols.

Indulge in a Sommelier-led wine Dinner at Jade; enjoy an elegantly crafted set menu accompanied with the perfect wine pairing.

Cinema Under The Stars; enjoy an evening with canapes, cocktails, the ocean breeze and the classic “ It’s a Wonderful Life”.

A “Rosy” Christmas Brunch; guests will experience the epitome of indulgence with a lavish Christmas Brunch, featuring 12 rose wines and a culinary extravaganza that celebrates global flavours with delightful international specials, alongside festive classics.

Santa visits the Maldives; little guests will meet and receive a present from Santa and have the opportunity to tour the island on Santa’s sleigh!

On the 29th December, a Silet Party, with Three DJs, No sound and Loud singing will be held at the Haali Beach Bar.

On the 31st December, Dhigali starts the countdown to 20204 with Cocktails, Gala Dinner, Party and fireworks at midnight on the beach. Followed by a New Year’s Day Breakfast, until 11 am, allowing you to ease into the new year. From 1pm guests can enjoy The New Year Vibe at the Pool; an afternoon of sun, delectable food, refreshing drinks, and the magic of music.

Revel in Festive Splendour at Kuramathi

Celebrate the festive season and ring in the New Year at Kuramathi, over 9 days of festivities, including a Christmas Eve Cocktail Party on the sandbank, with Champagne, sparkling wine and Christmas cocktail alongside a live band performance and complimentary Maldivian short eats.

Guests can also learn more about the island’s back of house operations and hydroponic gardens on a ‘Sustainable Tour’ with our Chief Engineer.

On the 28th and 29th Fung Bar will host a traditional Maldivian evening, including Tea tasting, ‘Gudu gudaa’ (local name for shisha) demonstration, live bodu beru performance, ‘Bodu mas hingun’; a local parade of palm leaf sculpture and more.

Welcome the arrival of 2024 with an extravagant New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner, set against a backdrop of pristine beaches and crystal-clear waters.

Bid farewell to 2023 and welcome 2024 with a spectacular fireworks display that will light up the Maldivian night sky.

Universal Resorts Maldives invites you to immerse yourself in the spirit of Christmas and New Year at Velassaru, Dhigali, and Kuramathi. These exclusive experiences promise to create unforgettable memories, turning your festive season into a joyous celebration.

www.kuramathi.com

www.velassaru.com

www.dhigali.com