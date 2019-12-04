Celebrate Christmas at Nakheel Mall on Palm Jumeirah

This Christmas season, Palm Jumeirah will be transformed into an enchanting world of wonder, with a glittering array of events, celebrations and activities at Nakheel Mall, the Pointe and Golden Mile Galleria until December 25th.

The newly-opened Nakheel Mall is staging a Santa’s Grotto with elves – as well as daily visits from the man himself, pop up stations, festive tree photo opportunities, roaming entertainment and live bands.

Visitors can reach Nakheel Mall for free using the Palm Monorail throughout the festive season and well into the new year.

The Pointe will be home to a festive market, joyous choir performances, stage shows and dance shows and a giant tree, which will be lit up on December 13th.

At Golden Mile Galleria, family fun includes a festive tree decoration event, kids’ workshops, and exclusive meet and greets with Santa.

Santa’s Grotto at Nakheel Mall

Celebrate the season in style at the brand new Nakheel Mall with winter fun.

Activities include Santa’s Grotto with elves, daily appearances from Santa in the mall, a beautiful festive tree, seasonally-themed pop up stations, live bands and roaming entertainment.

The Pointe Festive Village

Seasonal cheer at the Pointe swings into action, with a festive market as well as choir performances, stage shows, dance shows, and extensive holiday decorations.

From December 13th, the Pointe will transform into a winter wonderland with a giant snowball that guests can play in, an ice rink, a tree-lighting ceremony, meet and greets with Santa and his elves as well as festive outdoor movie nights.

Community Cheer at Golden Mile Galleria

Golden Mile Galleria is home to community seasonal experiences, which began earlier with a festive tree decoration event.

The gorgeous tree will be complemented by a Santa meet and greet, and kids’ workshops on December 24th and December 25th from 16:00-19:00.