British Airways unveils six new destinations from Heathrow for next summer

British Airways has revealed it will launch six new European routes from Heathrow for 2020.

With destinations in Greece, Italy, Kosovo, Montenegro and Turkey, seats are now available to book.

For the first time ever, the airline will fly from Heathrow to the Kosovan and Montenegrin capitals, Pristina and Podgorica, with both flights departing on Saturdays from July 4th until August 29th.

The city of Podgorica is a gateway to Montenegro’s turquoise waters and surrounding mountains, while Kosovo, Europe’s newest country in the heart of the Balkans welcomes visitors with charming towns and incredible hiking opportunities.

A brand-new route to Perugia in Italy, which is located among the spectacular mountains and enchanting hill-towns of Umbria will also launch next summer.

Flights will depart on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays from July 2nd through to August 31st.

Turkish coastal towns, Dalaman and Bodrum are added back on to British Airways’ Heathrow route map, giving customers who want to explore the popular Aegean Coast even more choice.

These flights will join a new summer service between London Gatwick and Antalya that takes off from April 30th.

Customers will also have the choice of two London airports when flying to Dalaman as the airline already operates a weekly service from Gatwick.

The Greek island of Rhodes, with its blend of sandy beaches, rocky coves and ancient charm offers travellers a pocket of Grecian paradise and will also be added to the airline’s Heathrow network from next summer.

The Saturday service will commence on July 4th and run until August 29th.

British Airways is also launching a new two-per-week service from Gatwick to the Greek island of Corfu from May 1st, until October 23rd.

Neil Chernoff, British Airways director of networks and alliances, said: “We are gearing up for an exciting summer next year as we add more routes to our extensive global network.

“We’re always developing our leisure offering and are pleased to be adding completely new destinations to British Airways’ Heathrow map.

“Our commitment to offering flights and holidays to a wide variety of destinations at competitive prices can help people plan ahead for summer 2020.”

The airline is also increasing the frequency of 16 popular short haul routes from Heathrow, including popular holiday destinations such as: Larnaca, Brindisi, Nice, Ibiza, Tenerife, Split, Olbia, Kefalonia and Preveza.