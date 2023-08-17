Catch the FIFA Women’s World Cup at Dubai’s Mr Toad’s and Abu Dhabi’s Lounge One this weekend

Football fans can score great deals on F&B and enjoy live, big screen action at Mr Toad’s outlets across Dubai on Sunday, 20 August, as England take on Spain in the final of the Women’s World Cup.

Hop along to Mr Toad’s at Premier Inn hotels in Dubai for ultra-high definition viewing and tasty refreshments at knock down prices, with an all-day happy hour and bargain snacks from Mr Toad’s “Beat the Heat” summer menu.

Dishes start from AED25, with selected hops, grape and spirits also from AED25.

The final will also be shown at Lounge One outlets at Premier Inn hotels in Abu Dhabi.

Will England’s Lioness roar their way to victory or will it be “felicidades” to Spain’s La Roja? It all kicks off at 2pm UAE time.

Catch all the action and atmosphere at Mr Toad’s and Lounge One this Sunday.

To book or find out more, check @mrtoadsme on Instagram, or call direct.