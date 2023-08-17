Aer Lingus expands long-haul network with new routes to Denver, Colorado, and Minneapolis-St Paul

Aer Lingus is to further expand its North American network as the airline announces a new direct service to Denver, Colorado and the re-launch of the Minneapolis-St. Paul route, both taking off from Dublin as part of its summer 2024 programme.

The new Aer Lingus routes will bring to 18 the total number operated by the airline between Ireland and North America.

This strategic expansion reflects the airline’s commitment to its Dublin Hub strategy, not just between Ireland and North America, but also offering seamless connections to Europe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Flights to Minneapolis-St Paul commence on April 29th, 2024, increasing from four-times weekly to a daily year-round service from next October and will be served by our newest aircraft the A321XLR from Winter 2024. Dublin - Denver flights, which will also operate four times a week, will begin from May 17, 2024.

Customers departing from these cities can also enjoy the convenience of onward connections to 20 European cities via Dublin.

Aer Lingus ranks fourth in the world in terms of the breadth of its long-haul network serving key US gateways and is the fifth largest European carrier based on the number of seats on offer between the US and Europe.

Lynne Embleton, Aer Lingus Chief Executive, said: “With Dublin’s geographic position as the gateway to Europe, pre-clearance facilities at the airport and the strong, long established Irish American ties, Aer Lingus is ideally placed to connect people and places across the Atlantic.

“Denver and Minneapolis-St Paul are significant business destinations within the US and the new Aer Lingus routes facilitate corporate links and connectivity between Europe and North America, through our Dublin Hub.

“Denver’s position as the ‘Gateway to the Rockies’ and its outdoor appeal, from world class skiing to hiking, opens up a whole new US experience to leisure travellers from Ireland and Europe.

“This summer has been our biggest yet, with 2.25 million seats to North America and the successful addition of Cleveland, Ohio to our network. We are confident in our growth strategy and look forward to welcoming customers onboard these two new routes next year.’’

A Gateway to Opportunity

The new direct route to Denver will facilitate increased business collaboration between Ireland and Colorado’s thriving industries. Colorado-based companies, including Level 3 Communications, Otter Products, Webroot, Graebel, Emergentics, and Paragon 28, have already established their European headquarters in Ireland.

Denver’s growth in technology, renewable energy, and aerospace offers Irish businesses an avenue to explore new markets. The city’s rich Irish heritage and vibrant Irish American community provide an ideal setting for strengthening business relationships.

The reintroduction of the Minneapolis-St. Paul route amplifies Ireland’s engagement with the robust business landscape of the Twin Cities.

Companies including 3M, Smiths Medical, and Medtronic are headquartered in Minnesota and have successful Irish bases. The Minneapolis-St. Paul region is the seat of 15 Fortune 500 company headquarters, including popular chain stores Target and Best Buy.

The cities have been noted among North America’s fastest growing tech hubs and share some significant parallels with Ireland.

Book now at www.aerlingus.com