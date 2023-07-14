Canada’s Ocean Playground - Nova Scotia - Is Calling

Whether you’re an adventurer, a relaxer, or a get-up-and-goer, there are endless things to do as you explore Nova Scotia’s 8,200 miles of coastline.

While it might be Canada’s second smallest province, it packs a punch with brilliant water adventures - only a 6 ½ hour flight from the UK! Perfect for kayaking, canoeing, swimming, surfing, sailing and much more, these are some of our favourite activities:

Tidal Bore Rafting: Feel the rush of riding waves that can be up to 4 metres (13 feet) high in a Zodiac boat as the power of the world’s highest tides in the Bay of Fundy turn the Shubenacadie River into a water roller coaster only found in Nova Scotia. Expert guides take you cascading down rapids as the incoming ocean reverses the flow of the river. This fun-filled voyage isn’t complete without mud sliding, too!

Kayaking: From the dramatic cliffs, arches and towering pinnacles of Northern Cape Breton and Cape Chignecto to the sheltered waterways and isolated white sand beaches of Prospect and Tangier, for many, this coast is best seen from the water. History buffs will enjoy paddling along historic waterfronts, while cultural enthusiasts will love chatting with local fishermen or traversing the waterways of the Mi’kmaq.

Whale watching: Summer and fall are the best times to go whale watching in Nova Scotia. Find yourself aboard a whale watching tour with lively commentary and local tales as you watch for any of the 12 species of whales, including the rare North American right whale - that visit the province each year. This activity is best done in Cape Breton and the Bay of Fundy.

Surfing: Nova Scotia is known for cold water surfing, but we also encourage you to try it in the summer when waters are a bit warmer! Don’t worry if you’ve never tried it before, check out a surfing lesson or rent the equipment if you can’t bring your own. Check out two popular surf spots at Lawrencetown Beach Provincial Park which offers up world-class surf conditions and Martinique Beach Provincial Park, complete with a 5km crescent white sand beach. Stay in the area for a beachside getaway among the sand dunes of Lawrencetown Beach! Enjoy surfing, cycling, and beach exploring, then return to your private suite to relax in the hot tub and cozy up beside the fireplace at 3 Moonlight Beach Suites.

Learn to sail on Halifax Harbour: J Farwell Sailing Tours have added a 50’ bali 4.8 Catamaran to their fleet, known as “The Reverie”. Passengers have the opportunity to be part of the hands-on sailing experience which includes gybing, tacking, taking a turn at the helm, raising sails, winching in the sails, and learning about the basics of sailing.