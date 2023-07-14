Italian National Tourist Board Latest News for Summer 2023

As we approach the second half of the summer season of 2023, The Italian National Tourist Board is delighted to share a plethora of exciting news stories and events as well as new hotel and flight routes openings that promise to enhance the experience of all travellers.

UPDATES FROM THE REGIONS

PESARO IN THE MARCHE REGION NOMINATED AS THE ITALIAN CAPITAL OF CULTURE FOR 2024

Overlooking the sea and crossed by the River Foglia, Pesaro is a seaside resort located between two coastal hills: Monte Ardizio to the east-southeast and Monte San Bartolo to the west-northwest, which gives its name to the Monte San Bartolo Natural Park. In 2017, it was recognised by UNESCO as a Creative City for Music and is also the birthplace of the famous Opera composer Gioacchino Rossini. There are also seven kilometres of sandy beaches between the wide-open coastlines.

NEW EXHIBITIONS

VITA DULCIS. FEAR AND DESIRE IN THE ROMAN EMPIRE

Rome, from now – 27th August 2023

Fear and Desire in the Roman Empire, curated by Francesco Vezzoli and Stéphane Verger, scheduled at Palazzo delle Esposizioni, offers an unprecedented journey that combines contemporary art and Roman history showcased through works from the National Roman Museum. This extraordinary exhibition unveils six prominent artworks from the renowned 24Hours Museum, presenting Vezzoli’s reinterpretation of well-known Roman sculptures. In his artistic transformation, these sculptures are elevated into enigmatic deities, alluding to the essence of contemporary divas. This will be the first time these remarkable works are being showcased to the public, further enriching the exhibition’s captivating experience.

GINA LOLLOBRIGIA WORLDS

Rome, 9th June – 8th October 2023

The prestigious Central Institute for Graphics, located in the magnificent Palazzo Poli, is currently hosting an evocative exhibition that pays tribute to the extraordinary life and immense talent of the renowned “eternal diva.” The exhibition’s carefully curated path guides visitors through a captivating display of over 120 photographs sourced from esteemed archives such as the Luce Cinecittà Archive, the Experimental Centre of Cinematography, the MuFoCo (Museum of Contemporary Photography), and various other private and public collections. Additionally, the exhibition features two exquisite original evening dresses created by Gattinoni, as well as two iconic stage costumes from the unforgettable films “Imperial Venus” and “Beautiful but Dangerous.”

MUSEUM AND HISTORICAL SITE DEBUTS AND REOPENINGS

NEW RILKE TRAIL IN THE DUINO RESERVE

The new Rilke trail offers a complete view of the whole Trieste Gulf, with pure white rocks precipitously facing the sea and the embracing aroma of maquis shrubland. The trail, named after the Bohemian poet Rainer Maria Rilke and inaugurated in 1987, is 1700 metres long and gives access to the Natural Reserve at Sistiana or Duino; the trail is almost flat, which means it can be done easily.

NEW BULGARI MUSEUM OF JEWELLERY IN ROME

There is a new museum space in the store at Via Condotti 10 that houses the Bvlgari Heritage Collection. The first room on the left immediately upon entry into the boutique has been transformed into the Domus Aurea. Open every day, it is free of charge to anyone wishing to discover the history of Bvlgari jewellery, the evolution of the brand’s design, and the icons that have led to its international success. This shall all be presented in exhibitions of varying themes that will alternate over the coming months.

SACRED AREA REOPENING - LARGO ARGENTINA FORUM

Rome, 19th June – 31st December 2023

Made possible by an act of patronage by the Maison Bvlgari, the full usability of the Sacred Area of ​​Largo Argentina has been granted, with a new visit itinerary that, for the first time, allows visitors to access the site and visit it systematically, reading the stages of life from the Republican age through the imperial and medieval era, up to the rediscovery that took place in the last century with the demolitions of the 1920s. Experience walking on the same level as the structures that, for decades, citizens and tourists have observed from the street level.

NEW HOTEL OPENINGS

NH COLLECTION FIRENZE PALAZZO GADDI

Florence

The 5* NH Collection Firenze Palazzo Gaddi is in an historical Renaissance palace, just minutes away from Santa Maria Novella railway station in the Renaissance city of Florence. Built in 1596 by the Gaddi Family, then later enlarged and embellished to reflect their social status, this location has fascinated visitors throughout the centuries. This is the address where renowned English author John Milton resided and where wonderful frescoes and decorations are visible throughout the hotel. All the city’s key landmarks can be reached easily on foot, making this hotel a perfect base for both leisure and business travellers.

ROSE GARDEN PALACE

Rome

Rose Garden Palace is a 4* superior boutique hotel located in the heart of Rome, a few steps from Via Veneto, Villa Borghese and Trevi Fountain. The elegant structure with refined design is ideal for those looking for a luxury stay a few steps from the most famous monuments of the eternal city.

TIVOLI PORTOPICCOLO SISTANI RESORT

Portopiccolo, Trieste

5* Tivoli Portopiccolo Sistiana Resort is in the heart of the Portopiccolo complex, a luxury marina that was built by transforming an old stone quarry into an exclusive location on the Adriatic coast. Located within a private bay on the eastern coast of Friuli Venezia Giulia, Portopiccolo occupies a very strategic position: the city of Trieste is just 18km away. Plus, the complex is located along the A4 highway, which connects the north of Italy to Slovenia and Croatia. In addition, the marina provides direct access by sea to the rest of the Adriatic coast, including the city of Venice.

ANTARA PALAZZO NAIADI

Rome

5* Antara Palazzo allows guests to immerse themselves in the splendour of ancient Rome in a crescent shaped palazzo fronting the Piazza della Repubbllica. The palatial hotel showcases uniquely storied history, with 19th century marble architecture and meeting rooms suspended over the ruins of the Baths of Diocletian. Antara Palazzo Naiadi boasts one of the most enviable sites in the city centre, with iconic sites such as the Fori Imperali, Via Veneto, Trevi Fountain and the Spanish Steps all within walking distance.

CAPE OF SENSES

Lake Garda

A true resort on the natural hillside terrace above the walls of Torri del Benaco at Lake Garda. 5* Cape of Senses is a spa and wellness hotel, both the mind and body are pampered, leaving travellers feeling deeply mindful. The best hotel at Lake Garda for guests looking to unwind.

TH LA THUILE

Valle d’Aosta

La Thuile is the westernmost municipality in Valle d’Aosta and is in a village 1441 metres above sea level. The village, with its stone and wooden houses and characteristic ‘losa’ roofs, retains the flavour of an authentic mountain village. The residences and hotel are linked by a small square overlooked by shops and boutiques, a place for meetings, events, shopping, and entertainment, where children can play in safety and serenity. A few steps away from the complex there are tennis courts and five-a-side football pitches, a riding centre, a playground, a picturesque pine forest in which to stroll while listening to the roar of nearby streams and, finally, the cable car that takes travellers to Les Suches amidst meadows and snow-capped peaks, on the border with France.

NEW FLIGHTS

BELFAST TO TURIN WITH RYANAIR

Ryanair will now fly to one of Italy’s most underrated cities, Turin, in just two hours and 30 minutes. This city, known as The Paris of Italy, provides a unique Italian experience with its grand boulevards, old-school tramways, and intricately designed churches.