IHG announces new partnerships to combat human trafficking

IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG), one of the world’s leading hotel companies, has announced partnerships with two leading anti-human trafficking organisations, ECPAT-USA and Polaris, to strengthen the company’s on-going efforts against trafficking and support survivors. The launch of these engagements coincides with the United Nations’ July 30 observance of the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, designed to call attention to the millions of individuals who are trafficked each year.

Through support of ECPAT-USA and Polaris’ programs, IHG will amplify awareness of the prevalence and dangers of human trafficking through education and advocacy. Senior advisors from both organisations will also join IHG’s anti-human trafficking steering committee and provide subject matter expertise for the company’s initiatives to deter criminal behavior through identification and reporting. In addition, IHG will continue supporting ECPAT-USA and Polaris through the donation of IHG One Rewards loyalty points, which will help the organisations provide refuge for human trafficking survivors escaping dangerous situations.

Elie Maalouf, CEO, Americas, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: “IHG’s partnerships with ECPAT-USA and Polaris are a next step in our relationship with these leading organisations. This effort, in addition to our ongoing industry-wide collaborations, underscores our deep commitment to making progress against trafficking’s horrible crimes. Working together more closely will help us focus on the most impactful initiatives, as well as help us support and learn from trafficking survivors to strengthen prevention measures.”

As an extension of its engagement with Polaris, IHG will serve as the only hospitality sponsor for its partner’s National Survivor Study. A core component of Polaris’ evidence-based efforts to fight human trafficking, the Study will include feedback from surveys, interviews and focus groups with anti-trafficking leaders and survivors across North America. Polaris anticipates concluding this research in December 2022.

Jen Jinks, Chief Strategy and Impact Officer, Polaris, said: “The National Survivor Study (NSS) is a scientifically rigorous, qualitative and quantitative study co-created and co-delivered with victims and survivors. The first of its kind, the NSS will lift up new and different insights from the experts themselves – victims and survivors. Polaris is thrilled to partner with IHG and our other funders on this innovative and survivor-centered work.”

Yvonne Chen, Director of Private Sector Engagement, ECPAT-USA, said: “ECPAT-USA is incredibly grateful for the leadership role IHG has taken in combatting human trafficking across the hospitality industry and for this new partnership to raise awareness of these issues and support our programs. We look forward to continuing to work together in the creation of meaningful and impactful steps to protect all children from exploitation.”

IHG also continues to work closely with a variety of organisations to coordinate efforts and share anti-human trafficking best practices. In addition to its partnerships with ECPAT-USA and Polaris, IHG is a proud partner of international nonprofit organisation It’s A Penalty, which works to stop trafficking around sporting events, and Atlanta nonprofit organisation Wellspring Living in the U.S., which focuses on transforming the lives of those at risk for or victimised by sexual exploitation.

Working together with industry trade groups such as the American Hotel & Lodging Association and its foundation to support its “No Room for Trafficking” program, as well as offering free anti-human trafficking training for all IHG hotels and colleagues, are additional ways the company is working to effectively fight these exploitations that plague communities across the globe.

A global company with a presence in more than 100 countries across more than 6,000 hotels, IHG considers addressing human trafficking a key component of its larger commitment to responsible business. Read more about the company’s position and its consistent standard across every market in its global Human Rights Policy.

