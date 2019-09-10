Biltmore Mayfair opens its doors in London for first time

The Biltmore Mayfair has opened its doors as Europe’s first LXR Hotels & Resorts property.

The 307-room hotel combines exquisite contemporary accommodation, views across the gardens of Grosvenor Square, and new culinary concepts by Michelin Star restaurateur, Jason Atherton.

The hotel unites 20th century grandeur with modern architectural details.

Guests looking for an elegant escape can book into one of the 57 beautifully designed suites, where, for special occasions, they can enjoy personalised embroidered pillowcases and monogrammed bathrobes.

Quintessentially British amenities by Penhaligon’s are provided in all bathrooms.

Instead of a traditional minibar, guests who book one of the hotel’s eight signature suites will have access to a quilted, leather-encased cabinet holding full-size bottles of champagne.

Even the hotel’s youngest residents will feel perfectly pampered in the signature suites with their own bathrobes, coloured toothbrushes and access to a complimentary non-alcoholic mini-bar throughout their stay.

With a host of iconic landmarks and neighbourhoods on its doorstep, including the home of bespoke tailoring, Savile Row, and exclusive retailers on Bond Street - the hotel is a decadent retreat to experience the best that London has to offer.

“We are delighted to be opening the Biltmore Mayfair, Europe’s first LXR Hotels & Resorts property, on London’s prestigious Grosvenor Square,” said Simon Vincent, president, EMEA, Hilton.

“Bringing contemporary luxury to Mayfair, guests will experience outstanding hospitality, including dining by Chef Jason Atherton, in remarkable surroundings that truly capture the spirit of London and British luxury.”

Jason Atherton will oversee food and beverage for the hotel’s extensive event spaces, including the impressive 500 square metre ballroom, ideal for large-scale events, weddings or cocktail receptions, with capacity for up to 700 guests.

For more intimate functions, the Waterloo and Manhattan Suites can hold up to 80 and 100 guests respectively, while the Kendal Suite lends itself perfectly to up to 40 guests.

The hotel also boasts a state-of-the-art fitness suite.