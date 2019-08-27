Vietnam Airlines launches new flights to Bali and Phuket

Vietnam Airlines will begin direct flights from Ho Chi Minh City to Bali in Indonesia.

At the same time, the flag-carrier will also launch new departures to Phuket, tourism capital of Thailand.

The new routes bring the popular holiday islands, known for their beautiful beaches, diverse food culture and a wide range of festivals within a direct flight from Vietnam.

From October 27th until March next year, the carrier expected to operate the Bali route five times per week.

This is due to operational restrictions at Denpasar Airport.

After this, it is expected to become a daily flight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Flights will depart from Ho Chi Minh City at 11:10 and from Bali at 16:50 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday of each week.

This is the second route launched by Vietnam Airlines that connects Vietnam and Indonesia, following the launch of services between Ho Chi Minh City and Jakarta in December 2012.

Meanwhile, Vietnam Airlines’ third route connecting Vietnam and Thailand will be run three times weekly, departing from Ho Chi Minh City at 15:50 and from Phuket at 18:40 every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday.

Le Hong Ha, executive vice president of Vietnam Airlines, said: “The new routes demonstrate Vietnam Airlines’ commitment in continually expanding our vast network and adding a new level of convenience and flexibility to passengers’ journeys.

“Apart from offering new, exciting non-stop services, these routes also facilitate international travellers from Europe, Japan, South Korea and many other parts of the world to easily access famous destinations like Bali and Phuket via Vietnam Airlines’ connecting flights.”

These new flights are operated with Airbus A321 aircraft.