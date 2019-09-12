Marriott signs to take Ritz-Carlton brand into Montenegro

Marriott International has announced the signing of a milestone agreement with Northstar to bring the Ritz-Carlton brand to Montenegro.

Under the plan funded by Al Yasra, the Ritz-Carlton, Montenegro and the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Montenegro are scheduled to bring the brand to the country in 2023.

“With its striking views of the Adriatic coast, Montenegro has quickly become a favourite Mediterranean destination for global travellers,” said Carlton Ervin, chief development officer, Europe, Marriott International.

“The signing of The Ritz-Carlton, Montenegro highlights the demand for our luxury brands in this exciting region.

“Combining the country’s serene, natural beauty together with the brand’s legendary service makes Montenegro the perfect destination for the Ritz-Carlton guest.”

Slated to rise in a prime position on the Western tip of the chic Luštica Peninsula, the hotel and residences are expected to boast panoramic views over the glittering Adriatic Sea.

Planned to be accessible by car in 30 minutes from Tivat International Airport or two hours from Dubrovnik International Airport, the coastal property is expected to allow guests and residents to make an unforgettable entrance via the sea at a planned private jetty.

Design plans for the hotel’s 120 elegantly appointed guestrooms and suites envision relaxing sanctuaries for guests, with simple local design planned to merge discreetly with contemporary technology, all with the aim of enhancing the natural beauty of the location.

The project’s plans call for low-rise buildings that would blend into the terrain while maximizing sea and sunset views for guests, residents and visitors alike.

The powerful backdrop of the Adriatic is expected to highlight planned recreational amenities, including the property’s main restaurant, two specialty restaurants, a beach bar, indoor and outdoor pools, a salt-water Lido pool, a world-class spa and fitness room, and well-equipped Ritz Kids and Teen clubs.

The hotel and residences are planned as part of a mixed-use development that is poised to include sprawling villas, manicured gardens, a yacht club and a sparkling beach cove.

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Montenegro is expected to offer 180 apartments and 48 villas and is scheduled to complete the first phase of construction in 2023, with the final phase scheduled for completion by 2028.

Residential sales are slated to begin in 2020.