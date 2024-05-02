Lisboa’s Newest Attraction Helps City Scale Heights As Short Break Favourite

Lisbon’s newest tourist attraction, a funicular that carries passengers almost 80 metres up some of the city’s steepest streets, is the latest in a raft of recent developments that have seen Portugal’s capital become one of Europe’s leading city break destinations.

The Graça Funicular connects the Moorish quarter of Mouraria to Graça, and follows the opening of a new museum to showcase Portugal’s former Royal Treasures, and the multi-million Euro regeneration of the Sul Sueste River Station and Doca Marinha on the River Tagus.

With more and more Brits choosing Lisbon for their holidays in 2024, the team at Visit Lisboa (visitlisboa.com/en) have picked out their top recommendations for seeing the city’s newest sites, alongside some iconic favourites.

Eye-catching Transport

Lisbon is known as the city of seven hills so funiculars are a popular travel option, along with the Elevador de Santa Justa, which is a striking 19th century wrought-iron elevator that connects the Baixa and Chiado districts. Another nostalgic way to discover some of Lisbon’s best-known neighbourhoods is to ride one of the iconic yellow trams that have been a feature of the city for more than a century. The popular No. 28 tram passes through neighbourhoods including vibrant Baixa at the heart of Lisbon, and ancient Alfama.

City Sights

Lisbon is one of the oldest cities in Europe and its rich history is displayed in museums that include the Royal Treasury Museum, which is the newest attraction in the famous Belém quarter. Featuring over 1,000 pieces of royal goldsmithery, precious jewellery and the second largest gold nugget in the world, the window into Portugal’s royal past is housed within one of the biggest vaults in the world, inside the magnificent Palácio Nacional da Ajuda, former home to the last kings of Portugal.

Other historic highlight across the city include the Lisboa Story Centre, which tells the story of Lisbon from prehistory to the present, the Interpretative Centre of the History of Cod, where immersive special effects and multimedia are used to tell how the fish has become a symbol of Portuguese gastronomy, culture and history, and the captivating medieval fortress of Castelo de São Jorge.

River Development

The mighty River Tagus flows through Lisbon and is a hive of activity, attractions, and eateries. Following regeneration in 2021, the Sul Sueste Station and Doca da Marinha on the edge of the iconic Terreiro do Paço square are a base for a wide variety of river tours with more than 20 types of craft available to book, including classic 3-mast sailing boats, traditional fishing boats, catamarans, and amphibious vehicles. On the river’s south bank is the Tagus Estuary Nature Reserve, Portugal’s biggest wetland, and one of the most important refuges for migratory birds in Europe. This area of mud, marshes and freshwater lagoons provides a home to hundreds of bird species, including thousands of flamingos that arrive in autumn. There is 5km of walking trails throughout the area, with hidden hides for secret viewpoints to watch the birds in their natural habitat, and a visitor’s centre for more detailed information.

Money-saving tip

The Lisboa Card allows visitors to save both time and money during their stay, with 24h, 48hr and 72 hr options for free travel by bus, metro, tram, funicular and CP train lines to Sintra and Cascais, free entrance to 51 museums, monuments and UNESCO World Heritage sites, and discounts on tours, shopping, and nightlife. Further details are available at https://shop.visitlisboa.com/products/lisboa-card.

For more information, ideas, and inspiration on visiting Lisbon, please go to www.visitlisboa.com.