Bayliss appointed to lead Hotel Brooklyn ahead of 2020 opening

Manchester’s upcoming Hotel Brooklyn has confirmed the appointment of Paul Bayliss to the role of general manager.

Developers expect the property to launch in early 2020.

A sister to the Hotel Gotham, Brooklyn will feature 189 bedrooms, a stylish top floor bar, versatile conferencing space known as Brooklyn Heights, as well as Runyon’s, a ground floor restaurant.

Bayliss arrives at Hotel Brooklyn having been managing director at Macdonald Hotels’ Highlands division and Aviemore Resort since August last year.

Prior to this, he was residential manager at Manchester’s Midland Hotel, regional general manager for Macdonald’s Manchester division, as well as general manager at Cheshire’s Carden Park Hotel.

He enjoyed a lengthy career in the British army, spanning 24 years and in positions ranging from apprentice chef to commissioned officer.

Standing as something of an homage to industry, Hotel Brooklyn aims to celebrate iconic urban landmarks of the new world, while offering true Mancunian hospitality.

Whether it’s the Brooklyn Bridge itself, or the countless feet that crossed the boards of Old Broadway, Hotel Brooklyn will be a stylish, design-led property, marrying convenience and luxury in equal measure.

“I am delighted to be leading the team at Hotel Brooklyn, as we look to make an immediate impact across Manchester and the north-west,” said Bayliss.

“I have kept a close eye on the success of Hotel Gotham in recent years, and have a deep affinity for the city, so I’m excited by the challenge of making a similarly positive impact here.”