voco Paris – Montparnasse takes brand into France

InterContinental Hotels Group has taken its latest upscale brand, voco, into France with the opening of a Paris property.

voco Paris - Montparnasse will be managed by Paris Inn Group.

The brand will also debut in the picturesque Strasbourg later this year, in the unofficial champagne capital Reims, with a new hotel to follow in Beaune, Burgundy, in 2022.

The 102-room voco Paris - Montparnasse embodies the unique characteristics of the brand with exclusive features and distinctive hallmarks setting it apart for a memorable stay.

Located on the hip Left Bank of the River Seine, in the heart of Paris, the sustainability-focussed hotel is just a five-minute walk from Montparnasse railway station, for buses straight to Orly or Paris-Charles de Gaulle airports.

Right on the hotel’s doorstep guests will find the Montparnasse Cemetery and the Cartier Foundation.

Guests can also enjoy spectacular city views from atop Montparnasse Tower and a buzzing bistro and café scene around the hotel.

From the neighbouring Gaîté metro station there’s speedy access to Parisian sights including the Louvre, the Eiffel Tower and the Pantheon.

Will Yell, head of voco in EMEAA, commented: “Since we launched voco two years ago we’ve seen fantastic growth all around the world and it’s so exciting to open our first hotel in France, with three more voco hotels in the pipeline for this market.

“voco Paris - Montparnasse will be a great example of the brand, blending voco’s unique characteristics with the spirit of the French capital.”