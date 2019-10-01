Radisson Hotel Rostock to open late next year

Radisson Hotel Group has signed the first Radisson-branded hotel in Germany.

Located in the 800-year-old heart of the Hanseatic university city, directly in the seaport of Rostock, the property is set to open in late 2020.

The new Radisson Hotel Rostock strengthens the group´s position in the region as part of its strategy to roll out further brands in Germany.

As a destination with more than two million overnight visitors each year – while featuring maritime and high-tech industries, as well as the University of Rostock – the city is one of the most important economic hubs in northern Germany.

The upscale, full-service Radisson Hotel will deliver Scandinavian-inspired hospitality and complement the group’s Radisson Blu hotel in Rostock.

The agreement brings the group’s portfolio in Germany to 35 hotels and more than 8,800 rooms in operation and under development.

Elie Younes, chief development officer, Radisson Hotel Group, said: “We’re pleased to introduce our first Radisson branded hotel to the German market, with the group’s long-term partner, Friedemann Kunz Family Foundation.

“We thank our partners for their trust and confidence and look forward to a successful journey based on trust and responsibility.”

The Radisson Hotel Rostock will feature more than 190 guest rooms, all with Radisson’s unique brand features.

The hotel will also offer an all-day dining restaurant – as well as a rooftop brewery bar, a lobby lounge and a well-equipped gym.

Friedemann Kunz, chief executive of the Friedemann Kunz Family Foundation, highlighted the importance of collaboration with the Hanseatic university city and Radisson Hotel Group.

“With a long-term investment approach, we have found the right partner in Radisson Hotel Group as our trusted partners in Rostock.

“We thank them for their trust and the successful journey so far.

“We are also grateful to the city of Rostock in bringing a new hotel project to this destination.

“This will create a unique ensemble in an exciting location.”