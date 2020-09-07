Radisson adds dual-brand property at Heathrow

Radisson Hotel Group has welcomed two new brands at London Heathrow, joining forces under one roof.

The new Radisson Red hotel features 258 bedrooms showcasing the bold and playful design of the brand.

The other bedrooms, of which there are more than 600 in the neighbouring Radisson Hotel & Conference Centre London Heathrow, follow the Scandinavian-inspired Radisson style, nodding to the heritage of the group.

Family rooms with bunk beds able to accommodate up to four people are featured at both properties.

On arrival, guests are greeted by a stylish and contemporary lobby, designed for socialising, working or relaxing.

The restaurant, lounge and bar, shared by both hotels, provide enticing spaces to start the fun of a holiday or unwind after a long day.

Additionally, there is a separate reception area for the exclusive use of airline crews.

Tom Flanagan Karttunen, area senior vice president, Northern and Western Europe, Radisson Hotel Group, said: “Introducing two new and vibrant brands to such an important international airport location is extremely exciting.

“This is our first Radisson and second Radisson Red hotel to open in the UK, which marks a major milestone for the company.

“The extensive transformation of the property meets the ever-changing and growing needs of our diverse customer base.”

Radisson Red London Heathrow features an executive lounge offering complimentary drinks and refreshments in a vibrant setting.

An existing large conference and events space is flexible to suit a wide variety of group sizes and requirements.

It has two multi-purpose conference centres and 41 meeting rooms, including 21 syndicate or breakout rooms.

Radisson Hotel & Conference Centre London Heathrow and Radisson Red London Heathrow are a short drive from Heathrow Airport, making it an ideal option for guests looking for a stay before or after their holiday.

The location is also perfect for business travellers visiting London or looking for a multi-purpose meeting and events space in the area.