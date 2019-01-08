Le Massif launches new spa offering for winter 2019

Le Massif has unveiled a brand-new spa programme.

The treatments will be on offer to guests once the five-star hotel in the Italian ski resort of Courmayeur opens its doors for the winter season on December 6th.

The luxurious Le Massif Spa will offer wellness enthusiasts the ideal antidote to a day on the slopes.

This season sees the spa launch a new range of indulgent and innovative treatments, including alpine stone massages designed to soothe aching muscles, anti-stress massages, hydration treatments with wild fruits and forest bathing, which will be available to guests in the summer months.

With the ever-increasing kinetic pace of modern life, reconnecting with nature and the healing powers of the forest have never been so impactful.

Forest bathing helps to improve mood, reduce stress levels and boost the immune system amongst other short term and long-term benefits.

Centred around Italian Hospitality Collection’s signature Equilibrium philosophy – pioneered at the collection’s award-winning Tuscan spa properties – the extensive treatment menu has also been expertly curated to tackle internal inflammation, the number one cause of life-limiting illnesses.

Post-pampering, guests can enjoy the surrounding slopes which provide a range of pistes to suit all abilities, while high-adrenaline activities including heli- and para-skiing are available for thrill-seekers.

The stylish hotel is conveniently located in the centre of picturesque Courmayeur, a stone’s throw from both the resort cable car and the village’s most fashionable boutiques and vibrant nightlife.