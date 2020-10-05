Park Inn by Radisson Vilnius Airport Hotel opens its doors

Radisson Hotel Group has reiterated its commitment to the Baltic market with the opening of a Park Inn by Radisson hotel at Vilnius Airport.

With 120 guest rooms, an Italian style Bocca Buona restaurant and bar, modern gym and parking, the new upper-midscale property offers guests the best and most convenient start to their trips.

Tom Flanagan Karttunen, area senior vice president, northern and western Europe for Radisson Hotel Group, said: “We are delighted to open the most convenient hotel at Vilnius Airport.

“In these challenging times for the travel industry, we believe in offering guests the best possible experience at an affordable price.

“With the addition of this hotel to our Baltics portfolio, we are strengthening our position as the leading international hotel group in the Baltics, and now offer our guests five different hotels and almost 1,000 rooms in Lithuania.”

The contemporary guest rooms were designed featuring a modern, neutral palette of grey and cream colours, and each room is decorated with photographs of Lithuania taken by the well-known photographer Marius Jovaiša.

The hotel design was created by Gintė Pamerneckienė according to the latest Radisson Hotel Group design standards.

Marius Jakulis Jason, an investor in the Airport Hotels Fund, said: “Our new four-star hotel and business centre in collaboration with Radisson Hotel Group is ideally located by Vilnius Airport and the ring road around Vilnius, which is a rapidly developing business area.”

The new Park Inn by Radisson hotel can safely accommodate guests and groups up to 300 people in its business centre.

The largest meeting room accommodates up to 150 people.

The hotel uses the latest protocols as outlined in the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol to ensure the highest standards of cleanliness and hygiene have been implemented.