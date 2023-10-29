Aruba Invites Travelers to Take Home a Permanent Reminder of their Time on Island

The Aruba Tourism Authority (A.T.A.) has announced the introduction of the “Tattoovenir,” the first-ever souvenir that truly stays with you. The One happy island is offering visitors the chance to get a free Aruba-themed tattoo from a local artist, as a permanent reminder of the One happy island.

“When our visitors leave, they take some of the island’s abundant happiness with them,” said Ronella Croes, CEO of the Aruba Tourism Authority. “What better way to celebrate this lasting feeling than to give away permanent souvenirs from our talented local tattoo artists. Because Aruba stays with you, long after you leave.”

Starting today, eligible visitors can register for the opportunity to receive a free Aruba-themed tattoo during their trip from one of the five participating local Aruban tattoo shops by visiting aruba.com/tattoovenirs and claiming a Tattoovenir voucher while supplies last. Pending verification of their eligibility, participants can redeem their Tattoovenir at the participating shop of their choice between January 1, 2024 through June 30, 2024.

Participating Tattoo Shops Include:

Black Sheep Body Arts

Located ideally in the heart of Oranjestad, Black Sheep Body Arts features a team of award winning tattoo artists that specialize in custom, fine line, bright color, and black and grey realism tattoos

Cadushi Ink Tattoos

A trend setter in the Aruban tattoo industry, the eclectic Cadushi Ink Tattoo shop has years of experience perfecting a variety of styles from minimalistic to to neotraditional, geometric, realistic, and freestyle.

Inkspiration Tattoo Studio

Operating just off the shoreline in Palm Beach, Inksiration tattoo is home to a team of versatile artists with experience working with fineline, black & grey, color and custom tattoos.

Aruba Tattoo/Aruba Tattoo and Piercing

Just minutes from Eagle Beach, Aruba Tattoo and Piercing features a dedicated team of artists that are constantly studying new techniques to evolve their work and perfect their craft, with a specialty in realism composition tattoos in black and grey.

Art 4 Life Tattoo

At Art 4 Life Tattoo, conveniently situated amongst the high rise hotels of Plam Beach, visitors will find a staff of skilled tattoo artists who pride thesleves on crafting one-of-a-kind personalized tattoos and creating unforgettable experiences.

To learn more about the Aruba Effect and all that the One happy island has to offer, visit Aruba.com and follow us on social @ArubaTourism. The Aruba Tourism Authority encourages visitors to show how Aruba has stayed with them by sharing their Aruba-inspired ink on social media and using the hashtag #Tattoovenir.