EXPEDIA NAMED OFFICIAL TRAVEL PARTNER OF THE 2024 NEW ORLEANS JAZZ & HERITAGE FESTIVAL

Expedia® and Jazz Fest announced today Expedia is the Official Travel Partner for the 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, which takes place at New Orleans’ historic Fair Grounds Race Course over eight days in April and May 2024.

To make it easier for travelers to plan their trips, Expedia launched the new Jazz Fest travel hub which features city guides, travel resources and exclusive offers for One Key™ members such as hotel discounts and access to giveaways and VIP experiences.

“Thousands of people travel to Jazz Fest every spring because they know nothing beats New Orleans when it comes to music, food and soul,” says Michele Rousseau, senior vice president, Global Brands at Expedia Group. “By working with Jazz Fest, Expedia gets to help ensure Jazz Fest fans get the absolute most out of their trips, whether that’s great hotel rates and discounts, or exclusive member experiences at the Festival itself.”

Quint Davis, producer/director of Jazz Fest, says, “This new partnership with Expedia means that Jazz Fest fans from around the world now have the most efficient way imaginable to plan their trips to New Orleans. Wherever you’re coming from, the road to the Festival and to the grooviest and tastiest city on the planet is smoother than ever before. Welcome to Jazz Fest, Expedia!”

Follow Expedia on Instagram and visit the Jazz Fest travel hub for more updates in the coming weeks, including chances to win tickets to the 2024 Festival.

In the meantime, check out these must-do activities and attractions sourced from Expedia’s local travel experts.

Live Music & Entertainment

The city’s usual venues are teeming with talent any day of the year, and that goes for during Jazz Fest, too. Local favorites include Toulouse Theater, Vaughan’s Lounge, Maple Leaf Bar, Tipitina’s, Spotted Cat and Saturn Bar.

Activities & Attractions

Take the St. Charles Streetcar to travel down famous places like St. Charles Avenue and Magazine Street. Visit the Sazerac House, a museum of cocktails where the tours are free and so are the sips. See the local wildlife with a Honey Island Swamp Tour or visit the Audubon Aquarium and Zoo.

Food

From Parkway Poorboys in Mid-City to the French Quarter’s Sylvain or Mosquito Supper Club in the Garden District, there’s a lot to choose from, no matter where you’re staying. Make a reservation well in advance since tables tend to fill up fast during Jazz Fest.

For more inspiration, start a chat with Expedia's in-app travel assistant powered by ChatGPT. Try a prompt like, "Where should I stay for Jazz Fest?" or "top things to do in New Orleans."



