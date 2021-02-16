Alila Hinu Bay to welcome first guests in Oman

Set to open in early April, Alila Hinu Bay is already making waves in Oman.

The one-of-a-kind property offers a contemporary fusion of local architectural traditions with modern aesthetic sensibility.

The ultimate expression of contemporary style, the guestrooms and villas are an exquisite composite of thoughtfully designed spaces, unparalleled quality in detail and comfort built for artisanal living.

Qatari architect Ibrahim Jaidah designed Alila Hinu Bay.

Ibrahim Jaidah Architects & Engineers (IJAE) is an Oman-based subsidiary of Arab Engineering Bureau (AEB Qatar), a top leading and award-winning design and consultancy firm that was founded in 1966 as the first architectural and engineering consulting firm in the State of Qatar.

Following the hallmark of Alila, the beachfront paradise Alila Hinu Bay, offers a combination of innovative design and luxury in a unique location, set apart by an unprecedented level of private space, crafted artisanship, personalised hospitality, and bespoke journeys.

The resort project has succeeded to combine the quaint and the modern in a balanced fashion.

It stretches over 45 hectares of ecologically attractive beachfront sites located in Mirbat, governorate of Dhofar, as the main goal of the master plan was using the site to its full potential.

From the arrival into the resort from the north of the plot through a descent via rocky terrain, guests can gaze upon natural composition of the site, well preserved in an eco-friendly environment, with a minimal intervention of building components as a commitment to sustainable operating standards.

The five-star resort includes 112 hotel rooms and suites, as well as restaurants, swimming pools, children’s areas and leisure centres, carefully articulated for the best guest experience, offering a distinctive destination of tranquillity and luxury.

Guests are welcome to rest within the accommodation, prior to an exclusive tour where they will be able to enjoy nature reserves, incredible marine life and untouched coastline.

The interiors of the resort were enhanced by the Arab Engineering Bureau (AEB) design team.

Furniture and artworks were completely redesigned, to enhance the interiors of the resort, surrounded by a strategic landscape turning green by dint of native roots and adaptive plants.

The main resort building faces the pristine beach, then links to rejuvenation signature services offered by Spa Alila, via a falaj.

Boosted with generous volumes, the guest units are located along the natural contours of the resort, then descends towards the sea framing unparalleled views of the Arabian Sea.

