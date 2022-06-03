Scenic diversity and originality await guests in Oman

Turtle Beach at the five-star Shangri-La Barr Al Jissah resort promises an unforgettable setting for a gala dinner. Groups of up to 80 people can enjoy a dinner underneath the stars with banquet seating.

The eventful past of Oman fascinates people, and traces of its 5,000-year-old history are omnipresent. Goods, ideas and innovations have been traded there for more than three millennia. Approximately seven hours flight from Germany, with direct flight connections with Oman Air from Frankfurt and Munich, meeting groups can immerse themselves in the Sultanate of Oman’s world of 1,001 Nights. Meeting groups will also find comprehensive infrastructure for events, conferences and exhibitions.

Event locations are available in the city, by the sea, in the mountains, the desert or in the back country. Each can form a productive setting for participants to engage, network with like-minded people and be inspired.

The iconic Royal Opera House in Muscat is the premier venue for arts, culture and education. With its seven extraordinary rooms for up to 1,100 people and other versatile spaces, it offers the ideal setting for cocktail receptions or gala dinners in much larger groups. Particularly beautiful are the Omani-style verandas framed by elegant gardens.

Perfect for large-scale events, the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre (OCEC) is situated in its own fully integrated precinct four kilometres from Muscat International Airport. The centre has two multi-level auditoriums for 3,200 and 456 guests respectively, as well as five halls with more than 22,000 square metres of column-free exhibition space.

experienceoman.om

