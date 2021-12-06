Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort to open next week

Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort will open on December 18th.

Built by luxury hospitality developer Seven Tides, it will become the first resort on the World Islands in Dubai.

Situated on Clarence Island, the five-star Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort will feature its own stunning 2,000 square metre private beach.

The resort’s 142,000 square metre host island is itself located within the South American continent of the World Islands development – a remarkable offshore archipelago of three hundred man-made isles, just four kilometres from the coast of Dubai.

Seven Tides chief executive, Abdulla Bin Sulayem, said: “The Anantara hotel on Clarence Island will set the bar for exclusivity and a luxury lifestyle, while remaining in harmony with nature.

“Without a doubt, this will become one of the most sought-after leisure and lifestyle destinations in the Middle East, if not the world.

“Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort is unique.

“It will offer genuine island tranquillity despite its close proximity to major retail destinations, gourmet restaurants, golf courses and the emirate’s lively nightlife,” Bin Sulayem added.

The upscale hospitality project boasts a total of 70 rooms, suites and villas, which combine island living with contemporary luxury.

Guests will be able to choose from rooms and suites with ocean views and beach access, while spacious villas with private pools will also be available.

Accessible exclusively by boat, just a ten-minute ride from Anantara the Palm Dubai Resort, the development will feature a gymnasium and a guest pool, as well as a series of private infinity pools for the exclusive use of those staying in villas.

Ghanim Bin Sulayem, operations director, Seven Tides, said: “Work on the island is advancing incredibly quickly, supported by the ingenuity the engineering team who have made the project a possibility.

“Creating an island resort does not come without its challenges, however, thanks to the expertise of all involved, we look forward to showcasing this unique development in December when we officially open to the public.”

More Information

Breaking Travel News’ sister organisation, Virtual World, has recently completed a 3D tour of the villa product at Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort – take a look here.