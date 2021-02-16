Embraer sees jet deliveries slip by a third in 2020

Embraer delivered 71 jets in the fourth quarter of 2020, of which 28 were commercial aircraft and 43 were executive jets.

The figures represent a decrease of ten aircraft in the quarter in comparison with the last quarter of 2019.

The Brazilian company delivered a total of 130 jets in 2020 as a whole, comprised of 44 commercial aircraft and 86 executive jets (56 light and 30 large).

Again, this represents a decrease of almost 35 per cent compared to 2019, when 198 jets were delivered.

Although deliveries accelerated during the fourth quarter of 2020 relative to the three previous quarters, they were heavily impacted, mostly in commercial aviation, due to Covid-19 pandemic.

As of December, the firm order backlog totalled US$14.4 billion.