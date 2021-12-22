Wyndham Garden Salalah Mirbat to welcome first guests

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has welcomed the opening of the 237-room Wyndham Garden Salalah Mirbat hotel in Mirbat, Oman.

The hotel marks continued growth in the leisure segment for the giant, as well as the first in collaboration with Dhofar Tourism Company – one of the largest and most diversified developers of sustainable towns in Oman.

Wyndham Garden Salalah Mirbat is located oceanfront in Mirbat, and a short drive away from Salalah, the third largest city in the sultanate of Oman and the capital city of the Dhofar Province.

Mirbat is a culturally rich up-and-coming tourist destination, known for its white sand beaches and natural beauty.

Guests of the hotel can enjoy oceanic views and leisure activities including water sports, a spa and kids club.

The opening of Wyndham Garden Salalah Mirbat marks Wyndham’s fourth hotel in Oman and second under the Wyndham Garden brand.

Panos Loupasis, vice president development, Middle East, Eurasia & Africa, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, said: “Wyndham Garden Salalah Mirbat, offers fantastic accommodations for both regional and international travellers who wish to experience the picturesque beauty of Mirbat.

“With the opening of this hotel, we look forward to further supporting the city’s development as a global holiday destination - as well as continuing to support Oman’s ambitious 2040 tourism plans to revitalise travel in the country and double the number of tourists.

“We are excited to open our first hotel in this unique city, an important milestone that will see us further bolster our presence in the Sultanate.”

Wyndham Garden Salalah Mirbat borders pristine white sandy beaches and offers modern rooms and boasts state-of-the-art leisure facilities for guests including on-site restaurants, a spa, outdoor pool, a fitness centre, as well as additional sports facilities.