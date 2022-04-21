Oman Tourism Forum 2022 to launch at Arabian Travel Market

Oman’s Ministry of Heritage and Tourism announced the launch of “Oman Tourism Forum 2022” to be held on May 10, 2022, at Dubai World Trade Center (DWTC) during Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2022 in Dubai, UAE. The event is organised by Ministry of Heritage and Tourism (MHT), co-organised by International China Investment Forum and coordinated by China Travel Online.

The forum is a high-level event that aims to gather industry leaders to explore tourism and partnership opportunities in Oman through dialogue and to explore some of the key areas where companies can be involved.

More than 22 esteemed speakers, 150 delegates from China, Europe, Middle East, Asia and Oman will be attending. Among them, there will be 50 Oman suppliers and 30 Chinese travel agents has confirmed. This the largest forum in ATM and provide excellent networking opportunities.

The event is to be officiated by Oman Undersecretary of Tourism, with confirmed and invited VIP speakers including OMRAN CEO, Rotana Hotel Group President & CEO, Minor Hotel Senior Vice President, Oman Airports CEO, Salam Air CEO, China Travel Services and CITS GM (Largest tour operator in China), ORASCOM Hotel Management CEO, ICCA CEO, China Travel Online CEO and many more.

Online registration is now opened. The forum wish to invite travel agents, tour operators, MICE, hoteliers, aviation that sell Oman or Middle East outbound with an interest to add Oman as new destination. For more information and registration, please visit: https://www.experienceoman.net/oman-tourism-forum-2022-registration-opened/

