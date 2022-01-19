Avani Muscat Hotel takes brand into Oman

Avani Hotels & Resorts has announced the opening of Avani Muscat Hotel, first property from the brand in Oman.

Located in Seeb, the new property benefits from airport and city access, making it a convenient base for business travellers, digital nomads and leisure travellers alike.

“We are excited to kick off 2022 with the debut of the cool Avani brand in historical Oman, signifying Minor Hotels growth commitment in the Middle East,” said Amir Golbarg, senior vice president operations of Minor Hotels – Middle East & Africa, the parent company of Avani Hotels & Resorts.

“Avani Muscat Hotel is poised to hit the sweet spot and balance between the leisure and business travellers, with the property debuting in the upcoming central business district area of Seeb.”

Blending heritage-inspired touches and sleek contemporary style, the property offers 161 guest rooms.

On the residential side, 45 studios and one, two- and three-bedroom serviced apartments bring a fresh, forward-looking aesthetic to the neighbourhood.

With impressive multifunctional events space, including a 720 square metre ballroom divisible by three, two large meeting rooms and a private majilis, Avani Muscat is well-positioned to become one of the leading conference and event venues.

International delegates can look forward to a seamless arrival experience when in the city for conferences, seminars, or training thanks to Muscat International Airport being only a 15-minute drive away.

The spacious and stylish ballroom can also accommodate large-scale social celebrations, such as banquets and car launches, and boasts high ceilings, an outdoor pre-function area and plenty of parking.

Owned by Safari International Group, Avani Muscat is adjacent to the Al Araimi Boulevard Mall and is just a five-minute drive from the Mall of Muscat, home to a spectacular 8,000 square metre aquarium and countless shopping, dining and entertainment options.