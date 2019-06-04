airBaltic breaks new passenger milestone

airBaltic transported 528,449 passengers in June, or 24 per cent more than during the same month last year.

The Latvian airline recorded a 62 per cent market share in Riga, and a 22 per cent market share in Tallinn.

Martin Gauss, chief executive officer of airBaltic, explained: “For the first time in our history, we have served over 500,000 passengers in a single month.

“We have further improved our market share in Riga and Tallinn, achieving yet another record.

“Our results show that we are on the right path for growth and our team’s efforts and dedication to deliver great service to our customers is appreciated.”

During June, airBaltic has operated 5,871 flight or 14 per cent more than in June last year.

The airline’s load factor, which represents the number of passengers as a proportion of the number of available seats, was at a level of 83 per cent in June.

The 15-minute flight punctuality indicator for airBaltic during June 2019 a level of 82 per cent.

This means that 82 out of every 100 airBaltic flights departed at the planned time or with a delay of no more than 15 minutes.

airBaltic serves over 70 destinations from Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius, offering the largest variety of destinations and convenient connections via Riga to its network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, the CIS and the Middle East.